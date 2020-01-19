Defends Goetz
I am a current member of Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and a past president and treasurer.
I would like to communicate a different view of the organization than that communicated by nonmember Frederick Allen. ...
Before March 2016, search and rescue members developed very serious dysfunctional organizational behaviors. ...
For a time, the membership was allowed to try and correct these behaviors, but it took radical steps by Sheriff Chris Goetz to finally remedy the situation. ...
As part of the remedy, Goetz took over financial activities and completed a review of historical financial transactions to identify any improper transactions.
I became treasurer after Goetz and did a complete review of all transactions during his term as treasurer. I found complete alignment between expenditure approvals, expenditure documentation, written checks and financial reports. Goetz increased transparency of financial matters by allowing the membership to review all financial documentation. Allen also took issue with how helicopter services are acquired.
We have three primary sources for helicopter services during our search and rescue or recovery events. The incident commander of the individual incident is responsible for the acquisition of any needed helicopter services. To the best of my knowledge, Goetz has not been an incident commander in the last several years. ...
Each helicopter service has its own requirements for items such as flight time, weather and visibility, landing zone and specific functions. The helicopter service chosen ... is ... the service that can best meet those needs. ...
Robert Reineke
Orofino