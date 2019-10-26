Deadline
No consensus
Tom Fellows: In his 2008 book “The Deniers,” Canadian author Lawrence Solomon included this list of world-renowned scientists who do deny “human-caused global warming”:
l Habibullo Abussamatov, head of the space research laboratory of the Pulkovo Observatory and of the International Space Station’s Astrometry project at the Russian Academy of Science.
l Eigil Friis-Christensen, director of the Danish National Space Center.
l Freeman Dyson, past professor of physics at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton and a member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences.
l Rhodes Fairbridge of Columbia University and editor of the Encyclopedia of Earth Sciences.
l Michael Griffin, administrator (CEO), National Aeronautical and Space Association.
l Jasper Kirkby, particle physicist and leader of the CLOUD research project at CERN — the European Organization for Nuclear Research.
l Sami Solanki, director and scientific member at the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Germany.
l Henrik Svensmark, director of the Center for Sun-Climate Research at the Danish National Space Center.
l Lev Zeleny, director of the Institute of Space Research at the Russian Academy of Sciences.
l Antonino Zichichi, professor emeritus of advanced physics at the University of Bologna and president, World Federation of scientists.
Also, if you go to www.petitionproject.org, you will find a petition that 31,487 scientists, including 9,029 Ph.D.s, have signed disputing “human-caused global warming.” I urge you to visit this site. It is truly impressive. There is no “scientific consensus” supporting “human-caused global warming” and the science is not settled. True science is never settled.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston
Fluoride’s legacy
In the Oct. 14 Tribune, Tom Holm touted the marvels of fluoride in Lewiston’s water supply. He struggled mightily and resorted to quoting the National Institutes for Health and the Centers for Disease Control — both wholly owned subsidiaries of the drug industry. Can you say “conflict of interest”?
Holm scoffed at the idea that fluoride in water “dumbs” the public, but was sabotaged by typesetters/typists who cannot spell “fluoride.”
Dumbs the public?? Consider Lewiston’s claim to mental acuity: the hopelessly tangled library, the snarled and convoluted airport situation, a county official charged with four misdemeanors, etc.
Also on page 4A, the Oct. 14 Tribune set the title of a letter (Impeachment looms) as a widow.
How much fluoride does Lewiston use?
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Supports the children
As someone new to the community, I was concerned at the recent school board meeting to hear about such incidents as described by people I know here — incidents of children and young people bullying and harassing children of color.
I applaud the way the parents and community members supporting them addressed the school board. Their statements were carefully worded and presented in a way that invited the school board to work with them for addressing our mutual problem.
I saw the positive response from the school board members with their body language and words that they could share during the time of listening. I am hopeful that this can be a time when this community can work together to make sure that the schools here are safe for all students, but especially for those of color or who are differently abled.
For my part, I will support the families of those children who have had the unfortunate experiences of being harassed and bullied, and I urge other parents to talk with your children about racism and how we treat one another.
The Rev. Beverly Hosea
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity
Lewiston