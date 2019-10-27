Follow the money
Years ago, we launched our boat at daybreak and virtually always caught several hatchery steelhead. Sometimes we would even reach our limits, have the fish cleaned, the boat out of the water and be home in time for the Seahawks kickoff. There were that many fish.
These were the same steelhead that found their way through the Snake and Columbia river dams, not even taking into account the millions of dollars spent on improving fish ladders during the last several years. That fact alone proves dams are not the reason for fewer fish. Could it be the steelhead themselves? Are they simply too weak? Is it possible they no longer have the strength or stamina needed to swim upstream and cannot make the trip? Are they too dumb? ...
Could the Native American unlimited fishing, including many gillnets stretched clear across the river, be taking a toll?
Could the unmanaged mass of sea lions at the mouth of the Columbia having a daily steelhead smorgasbord be a factor? How about commercial fishermen with miles and miles of nets just off the West Coast? ...
Who gains the most if the dams are taken out? The logical first place to look would be alternative energy concerns. ...
Wind energy, solar energy, even nuclear power companies would stand to make millions without hydroelectric power. What about our Native American brothers, who undoubtedly would lay claim to hundreds of miles of new shoreline currently under water? ...
Always follow the money. ...
James D. Broemmeling
Clarkston
Supports impeachment
As a citizen, I am concerned about the current president and his administrative staff.
The Mueller Report revealed facts that Russia systematically attacked our election in 2016 and identified obstruction of justice. The continued corruptive actions are causing national and international disruption and divisiveness. It is all about the lies and the truth.
President Donald Trump speaks lies when truth would be best. ...
I personally support an impeachment hearing in order to gather the facts and reveal real truths and the gravity of his actions nationally and internationally. He and his administration are causing problems south of the border and in other nations in order to promote division among people and promote himself toward a monarchy or kingdom. ...
I’d like to share two quotes by the Nez Perce leader, Chief Joseph, that are so appropriate during this time:
l “It does not take many words to speak the truth.”
l “You have to listen to a two-faced man twice.”
We must always strive for truth and live by it daily. Trump’s wall of lies will tumble, crumble and fall to expose the real truth.
I am not a Republican nor a Democrat, but I do vote.
We must work with our youth. They are taking a stand toward cleaning our environment back to health for the future and the children. Future generations deserve to be able to breathe clean air, eat healthy foods and live in a country that promotes civil rights, a free press, truth and justice for all.
A.L. Weaskus
Lapwai
Haunted
During the waking hours, I was able to suppress the events leading up to my brother’s wife and children’s demise. But when it came time to rest, drone strikes, gunfire from “technical” AKs of the Libya National Army and the wails of women’s losses drowned my nightmares — as did the ghosts of Bofa, Mohammed, Sudar, Tarek, Ahmed and all my brothers I lost on the front line — and the innocent, especially the innocent. I now had a love/hate relationship with sleep. It was the same one I shared with the war. I am forever restless.
Yes, I had a passion for the adrenaline, the challenges and the love of my brothers in arms I shared on the front lines. But I had grown to hate everything else.
I remind myself I’m only 29, only human and unable to throw a mental switch on my emotions.
Although in my life I purposely put myself through a majority of the pain this world has to offer, none of it had prepared me for this or warned me how I’d change from it.
I vowed to myself that it was OK to feel it all and endure it all. I convinced myself that doing so would make me stronger. But at that moment I felt destroyed, we felt destroyed.
Then came our wrath, that “volcano of anger” that was the day we lived up to the name and everything changed.
Theodore (Alshabah) Isaac Ellenwood
Lewiston
Breaking the rules
Asotin County Jail is lacking in standards. One of them directly effects the fate of detainees. It is written plain language and easy to understand. Superior Court Rule 3.4(D)(3) Standards for Video Conference Proceedings says in the title this is a “standard,” not a “get as close as we can and call it good.”
The rule states “... video conference facilities must provide for two-way confidential communications between attorney and client, to include means during a hearing to read and review all documents executed therein. ... ”
Currently there is no such system. Defendants have asked on the record to speak confidentially with their attorneys and were turned down by the judge, who said that it was not possible.
I guess they don’t have to abide by the same rules the rest of Washington state does.
The prosecution’s excuse is that “if there is no cross examination of witnesses, the defendant need not be there/present for the proceeding.”
Some things are misrepresented by the prosecution in its statements to the court. The defendant cannot speak confidentially with his attorney to point out errors. Therefore, the judge makes his ruling based on misrepresentations and half-truths that create prejudice in the administration of justice for the defendants.
Jason Waits
Clarkston
Disgusted by Trump
I have observed with disgust the decision by President Donald Trump to abandon the Kurds, who fought ISIS on our behalf. It appears that once Trump got to go on television and declare ISIS defeated, the Kurds became expendable.
It reminds me a lot of that scene from the end of the war in Vietnam where the last helicopter was lifting off from the U.S. embassy and people were desperately trying to grab the skids and get away. The whole despicable thing is no prettier now than it was then.
Now that at least some of the American people are coming out against the abandoning of the Kurds and the pressure is on Trump, he has gone to Plan B — sanctions. That seems to be his answer to everything — money. Maybe he can spend the murdered Kurds back to life.
The flip side is that now that the Kurds are fighting for their lives, they don’t have the time to keep watch over the thousands of ISIS prisoners they had and those vicious people are now escaping.
Is there any doubt they will be right back out there up to their old tricks in short order?
Trump clearly knows nothing at all about foreign policy or the military.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Consolidate EMS
Clarkston ambulance operations are very expensive. When an ambulance is called out, staffing is called in to cover a second ambulance call. The second team is normally on overtime, around $40 an hour.
Lewiston has staffed ambulances at Lewiston’s downtown fire station and at Asotin Fire District station. It is time to consolidate Clarkston ambulance service into Lewiston’s EMS service, thus creating a valleywide EMS service. Lewiston would station an ambulance in Clarkston with secondary ambulances downtown and in the Clarkston Heights. This would remove the burden of high overtime costs.
Clarkston EMS employees could apply for positions with Lewiston EMS.
This idea has been presented many times in the past. The time has come for the taxpayers to speak. Expenses keep going up and incomes stays the same for most citizens.
It is time to consolidate EMS services.
Terry Beadles
Clarkston
In mourning
I emailed this opinion on Jan. 12, 2017. It did not publish before the inauguration so I dropped it as being untimely. I now think it is spot on.
All citizens who love America, believe in the Constitution and revere the office of president should don a black arm band on the instance of the swearing-in of Donald J. Trump as president of the United States of America. This to mourn the immediate death of presidential dignity and to lament the ultimate demise of respect for that office certain to come from Trump’s bragging, lying and bullying.
Benefiting from years and years of Republican politicians’ misinformation and false promises and helped by conservative talking-head propaganda and by Fox false News, the narcissistic self-aggrandizer has prevailed. The basket of deplorables who helped him succeeded in scooping up a dumpster bucket-full of dupes to vote him in.
Perhaps there are local Republicans who put patriotism over the purchase of partisan power and some remaining old Rockefeller Republicans who regret the depth to which their party has sunk.
To these: Have your black arm band ready on Jan. 20 at 8 a.m.
Leonard Ross
Clarkston
Youth on their side
All you sad, withered old prunes who accuse courageous youths such as Greta Thunberg of Sweden of being leftist tools are as laughable as your bloated, bellowing, guru, Earth hater-in-chief. Have another Geritol, take a nap, and shut your clappers.
Unlike you relics of ancient times, the youth who speak out demanding a living, breathing planet to inherit, rather than a burnt out carcass, are quite capable of independent thinking and decision-making. And they have every right to demand that you old derelicts stop fu**ing (rhymes with mucking) up what will soon be their planet, if they can halt your destructive insanity in time.
It is easy for them to see that the scientists and facts on the side of global warming present an infinitely stronger case than the Excogitator of Excrement’s mad ravings about the nonexistence of such science and fact. But truth and fact hold no sway in the fairy tale world of his diabolical cheeseball mind.
If these youths had spoken out in favor of Mr. Planethater’s agenda, would you old fossils have accused them of being “tools of you fools?” Ha.
Damnable miscreant hypocrites that you are to say “how dare you” to the courageous youth who see perfectly clearly while you squint feebly through the blinders of your senility into darkness.
You doddering sheeplies following your bouffant buffoon would rape Mother Earth until nothing remained of her.
But fortunately, the courageous youth allied with the truths of science and fact aren’t going to allow it.
Marco Munez
Clarkston