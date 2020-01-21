Diversity divides people
Have you ever stepped back and thought about what happens when anyone speaks of diversity as an attribute? Immediately you subliminally have division. It cannot be any other way. Your side and my side — the line is drawn. ...
I am a white Christian male who has lived in the Moscow area on the family farm for four generations. I have worked in several different corporations, and recently retired from 15 years at Washington State University working for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
I have very close friends who are black, Hispanic, Middle Eastern decent, Chinese, Japanese and acquaintances across Europe. What we celebrate is unity.
When someone is requiring of me to celebrate “their diversity,” which in my background and /or my beliefs is something of which is ethically and/or morally wrong, there is a problem. At that point, I can love the person, but not accept what they do, nor how they act. I will not participate in their thoughts, beliefs or actions. ...
I have family members who are gay and others who are of different beliefs culturally, religiously and politically. But then it comes down to respect, me for them, and them for me.
We then arrive at another hot button word of today’s age — tolerance — to agree to disagree. But tolerance has to be framed in love and with respect of one another. When someone demands that I have to tolerate them or demands that I celebrate their diversity, then we have a problem.
Wayne Olson
Moscow
Over there
I saw the new movie, “1917” last week. Things in our area about World War I that come to mind are Asotin’s Memorial Bridge, the University of Idaho’s Memorial Gym, Normal Hill Cemetery and a 1917 picture at the old railroad depot.
Asotin’s bridge has the names of hundreds of men from Asotin County who served in WWI, including 17 who died. One of those was Fred E.LeFrancis, which Clarkston’s Veterans of Foreign Wars now uses as its name.
Idaho’s Memorial Gym honors hundreds of Idaho citizens who died in WWI.
Normal Hill Cemetery has more than 100 men buried there who served in WWI. Nettie Dole is buried at Normal Hill. Her son Sanford Dole died in WWI.
Congress authorized funds to pay the expenses of mothers to travel to Europe to visit their son’s graves. Mrs. Dole was one of 6,693 who made the trip in 1931.
Two Lewiston school superintendents, Glenn Todd and Clarence Booth, and longtime Lewiston police officer Homer Brutzman are buried at Normal Hill.
A precious April 2, 1917, picture is of the Lewiston National Guard leaving the train depot with a crowd of hundreds seeing them off. As the WWI song said, “The Yanks won’t be back ‘til it’s over over there” and they did not return until after the Nov. 11, 1918, Armistice.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Reads the answers
I would like to thank the Lewiston Tribune for publishing the answers to the previous day’s crossword puzzles.
I would be very frustrated if they did not provide this information.
Vaughn Jasper
Lewiston
Demolish building
I read a recent Tribune article on Public Works Director Chris Davies opinion that the former civic theater building is in no imminent danger of sudden collapse, even though the emergency repairs (costing $70,000) to shore up the old building have failed.
Of course, several years ago, Davies and City Manager Alan Nygaard persuaded the city council that the building was in such a state of “imminent collapse” that the city must take on the burden from the civic theater organization to protect the citizens of this community.
So, was the old structure ready to collapse as stated then? Or is it just slowly rotting away and in no immediate danger of failure today?
At the time, Councilor Bob Blakey suggested that it would be cheaper and simpler to tear down the old structure. He was right.
Brian Hensley
Lewiston
Trump merits scrutiny
Don’t think President Donald Trump is unaware that no U.S. president has ever been voted out of office during an American war.
We need to monitor his actions with Iran carefully right now before the elections.
Bill Loeffelbein
Clarkston