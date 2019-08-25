Nap time
Many folks often enjoy an afternoon nap to rejuvenate. The problem concerns the position of the body during the nap.
As sleep comes, you may be seated in a comfortable chair or leaned partially back in a recliner with a pillow behind your head. As the head tilts forward, blood flow to the brain can be impaired.
The brain receives blood from two carotid arteries in the neck/throat region and two vertebral arteries at the back of the neck/head.
These four arteries flow to the circle of Willis at the base of the brain and cerebral arteries extend from this circle to provide blood to the many structures of the brain.
With the head tilted forward and down, partial restriction of the carotid arteries can occur. Since we often know about when the daily nap comes, it is wise to anticipate and lie down to rest.
A horizontal position makes it much easier for the heart to supply blood to the brain.
For those individuals with health conditions such as advanced atherosclerosis, obesity, uncontrolled hypertension, congestive heart failure, napping in an upright position may significantly reduce blood flow to the brain and hasten dementia.
Another position problem concerns tilting the head back at an extreme angle as may occur during hair washing. This extreme position reduces blood flow via the vertebral arteries to the brain stem. Again, this should be avoided.
Please check with your physician if you suspect blood flow problems.
Jay Wright
Asotin
Mueller found nothing
Concerning Robert Mueller’s report, Dee Blair wrote on July 28 that he “…didn’t want any news” media “commentary or spin,” so he studied Mueller’s masterwork. Blair meant well but went astray.
If the Department of Justice had anything of substance on President Donald Trump, it would have guillotined him on the White House lawn — with a brass band playing and Hillary Clinton doing cartwheels, all TV programming preempted.
The investigation results probably implicated both the establishment and Trump; nix on revealing details. Result: the report is bland as gruel.
As for trusting Facebook, which was fined $5 billion for misusing Americans’ personal data, recall Mark Zuckerberg’s reference to the public: “They trusted us — the dumb f****.” (Rhymes with bucks.)
Good luck trusting Facebook.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Fix culture, not guns
You can take the guns away or make laws against guns, but that will not stop mass killings.
Look at 9/11; it was airplanes.
Taking away guns will not stop the domestic violence. A violator will find a gun somewhere or make one. If they can’t buy a gun, they will make a bomb.
Drugs, permissiveness and the demoralizing of our culture is what we are reaping now.
Violence on TV, video games, movies and phones make kids and young adults think nothing of killing people and blowing up buildings. Their minds are saturated with this and they seem to not be able to separate it from real life — especially if they are not taught the difference between right and wrong. If they have been abused, it makes it even worse, and abuse is widespread in our society.
These violent happenings are so sensationalized by the media and the protesters and demonstrations do nothing but make it worse. ...
Let’s start treating each other decently. Let’s use moral integrity, kindness and good will with each other.
Then we need to look at our schools. Teach children kindness, truth, virtue, gentleness and right from wrong. The Golden Rule is a good place to start: do to others as you would want them to do to you. ...
The hateful, vicious political cartoons fuel the fire. Also the letters to the editor here in the paper could use a little finesse, too. The things they write to each other are shameful. ...
Marilyn Lewis
Lewiston