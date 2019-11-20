Don’t try this at home
For the Tribune readers who saw Saturday’s Northwest section article “Going out on a limb,” please be advised: Do not to try this at home.
If for any reason one must climb into a tree to trim it, might I suggest a reciprocating saw.
This saw will do the same job just as fast. It will not stall out, and it is lighter and more movable.
There is no fuel to mess with and no maintenance to keep up on.
If your tree trimmer is not a professional and you do not want to be “out on a limb,” this tool would be a perfect addition to one’s landscaping weapons of choice.
Tree trimming is only the beginning of blade choices for this wonderful tool.
Surely there is a place in heaven for the inventor of the reciprocating saw.
This is a perfect Christmas gift.
Dick Mitchell
Lewiston
Unfair to Havens
I take exception to Marty Trillhaase calling Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Havens a don in the organized crime family.
What Havens did was technically wrong but it was a practice that had been going on for years. In addition, other employees bought stuff at the same auction.
If you are going to charge Havens, then you need to charge all the other employees including the auctioneer as well. Havens was just one person caught up in a system that had existed for a long time.
Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman was correct in issuing a warning to stop the practice. That should have sufficed.
Someone felt that the issue should have been pushed. Havens was lucky that the system made a mistake. I personally placed ads in the Money Saver asking the people of Lewiston to support Havens. I sent a letter of support to the attorney general.
I never got a reply That is the sort of thing that causes people to lose faith in their government. Maybe Trillhaase should examine why that occurred.
David Estes
Lewiston
Sayre’s column first-rate
When your columnist Jeff Sayre writes about politics, he often seems to me to have gone off the rails.
His column Sunday about our region’s history and especially about the sometimes dark and grim parts of Nez Perce history was first class in every way.
He did a fine job writing about the culture of our neighbors and of the harm done by the assimilation policies of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
I hope that his article is widely read.
Dennis Baird
Moscow
Remembers Murillo kids
That was a nice article in the Inland 360 about the Murillo family. I remember the Murillo kids being frequent guests of the Boys and Girls Club when I worked there about 30 years ago. They were very nice kids. Best of luck to the Murillo family.
Tony Bell
Lewiston