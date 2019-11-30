Wrong venue
A case could certainly be made that the U.S. House Intelligence Committee under Rep. Adam Schiff lacks lawful jurisdiction in regards to receipt of the subpoenaed testimony taken thus far by former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, or George Kent (deputy assistant secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau) or Ambassador William Taylor.
This House committee usurps or presumes constitutional authority to which it is not entitled. In this case, which involves ambassadors, authority is reserved to the judiciary, specifically to the Supreme Court.
The United States Constitution’s original text is clear. Article III, Section 2, paragraph 2: “In all cases affecting Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, and those in which a State shall be Party, the Supreme Court shall have original Jurisdiction.”
Schiff’s committee is therefore an improper venue to take the ambassadorial testimony “case” thus far. As such, it is therefore in procedural breach of the Constitution.
The entire so-called testimony of these first three alleged witnesses should be overruled; it may not be lawfully admitted. Why? Wrong venue. Sworn statements of the ambassadors seeking to allege malfeasance, actually belong before the Supreme Court, which is clearly assigned original jurisdiction in all ambassadorial cases.
Alleging “impeachment proceedings” does not grant carte blanche to the partisan process currently taking place in the U.S. House to ignore the Constitution.
Floyd Whitley
Chairman
Constitution Party of Idaho
Cottonwood
Living heritage
This summer, our grandson was part of an American heritage youth trip, which started in Philadelphia where he saw the Liberty Bell and where the Declaration of Independence and Constitution were written.
They toured Washington, D. C., watched the changing of the guard at Arlington Cemetery, visited the Empire State Building in New York City and gazed across the bay at the Statue of Liberty, where the poem, written by Emma Lazarus in 1883, is inscribed on its base:
“Give me your tired, you poor,
“Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
“The wretched refuse of your teeming shore,
“Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
“I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
This Thanksgiving holiday, may Lazarus’ words live on in our hearts — a reminder of how fortunate we are to live in a democracy. Let us gratefully remember our veterans who serve both here and around the world to maintain our freedom. And think of our Lady Liberty who continues to be a beacon of hope.
Janet Lynn Rupert
Nezperce