Like a child
It was obviously very frustrating for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to listen to the dozens of historic accomplishments President Donald Trump touted in his State of the Union speech. After having worked decades in Congress with comparatively little result, it has to be very hard for Pelosi to watch a political novice accomplish so much in so little time. Regrettably, her jealousy got the better of her when she ripped up Trump’s speech in front of the world. So childish.
James Rockwell
Grangeville
Lock them up
On Feb. 4, I watched President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech. At the end, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up the speech. She also tore up the Constitution of the United States. As of now, all Democrats should be arrested and detained in Guantanamo Bay prison with no appeals.
Howard Miller
Asotin