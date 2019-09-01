Why no love for Idaho Falls?
I am disappointed that the Tribune has not carried the Idaho Falls Bandits winning the American Legion National Baseball Championship in Shelby, N.C.
The Bandits won the state and the regional at our Harris Field. Our Twins lost in both the state and regional here. The Twins hosted the State and regional, not because they had an outstanding win-loss record.
A Twins entry in the nationals would have been in the Tribune.
Idaho Falls is close enough to Lewiston to warrant tournament coverage.
The Bandits won the championship game 5-3 over Tewksbury, Mass. My wife and I know because our pastor, Randy Olson, carried the game live on his computer. Mr. Olson was a star pitcher for the Twins.
Richard Meyerhoff
Lewiston
China is not our friend
Communist China has been robbing us blind for more than two decades and our political leaders have stood by and let it happen. The Chinese government has used currency manipulation, intellectual property theft and forced transfer of technology from businesses wanting access to their markets to build the economy of their country. They also freely impose tariffs on American products and subsidize their industry to undercut ours.
Our trade deficit with them has grown to around half a trillion dollars a year and that doesn’t include the value of what they steal. This corrupt trade situation and the North American Free Trade Agreement has cost our country trillions of dollars in economic activity and millions of good paying jobs.
When President Trump called himself “the chosen one” over the China trade situation, he was being sarcastic. What he really meant was, “I have drawn the short straw; I have to fix the serious problem that our past presidents have purposely avoided.”
China is not our friend; we are in an economic war with them and they cheat. Also, our money has built their military and they are becoming increasingly aggressive.
Our past four presidents have been globalists who didn’t try to stop business and jobs from leaving our country. If President Trump can stop this economic loss and get a good agreement with China, our economy will skyrocket. If he doesn’t, he could lose his presidency. What he is doing is a gamble, but it must be done. I fully support him.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston