Cahill’s story was uplifting
Just a note to say thank you to the Lewiston Morning Tribune for the interview and excellent article printed on the front page of the Feb. 21 issue about Jim Cahill, regarding the loss of his foot while in the Coast Guard and his journey to success as a specialist of prosthesis. He was able to turn what seemed to be a tragedy into a positive life success and help so many others.
With all the bad news in the world, it was very refreshing to read something as inspiring and uplifting as Jim’s story.
Thank you Jim, and the Lewiston Tribune for sharing.
Karen Schmidt
Lewiston
Leave judgment to God
In regard to a letter on Feb. 14 by Howard Miller: He made reference to when Nancy Pelosi tore up a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech. Howard closed his letter by stating, “as of now, all Democrats should be arrested and detained in Guantanamo Bay prison with no appeals.”
In those few words we see Howard’s true colors and his unbridled hatred and bitterness of heart for all those who don’t think just the way he does. And notice that he condemns “all” Democrats to banishment and prison for the actions of just one Democrat.
In the past, I have disagreed with both Democrats and Republicans on occasion, but never have I wished that those people be sent off and imprisoned as punishment for their opposition to what I believe.
As a Christian, I believe that Christ died for those political opponents of mine just as much as he died for me, and therefore I should extend to them every courtesy and treat them as I would like to be treated, leaving all “judgment” of my adversaries in the hands of God.
Howard, I feel very sorry for you as you stew in your own self- made pool of vitriolic, hateful juices. But, unfortunately, I think you like it there.
Jim Hoisinger
Grangeville
Breaching won’t solve problems
When I read letters in the Opinion section of the Tribune about the negative effects of damming our rivers, they are making a huge mistake.
Saying the dams cause huge environmental damage and that our grandchildren will have something left if they are removed are just plain false.
Dams have provided flood control, water conservation, hydrocarbon-free power and huge economic benefits for the ports and all the recreational developments made possible by the lakes behind these dams.
We will never be able to replace the landscapes that existed and I am sad that my grandchildren and great-grandchildren will never be able to pick a Wawawai peach off of their great-, great-, great-grandfather’s orchard that was inundated by Lower Granite Dam. But they will be able to experience the fun of recreational boating on the lakes these dams have provided.
It seems it is all about fish when in fact it is about multi-use which never existed before the dams. The huge economic benefit provided to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley communities by still being able to fish and utilize the recreational and business benefits far outweigh any factors that indicate a benefit from dam breaching.
Take away our dams and you will have nothing but an ugly landscape in place of orchards and land use prior to the dams as the orchards will never be replaced and the cost to maintain the underutilized land held by the Army Corps of Engineers has never been calculated.
Marvin Entel
Clarkston