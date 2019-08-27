A new jail is a necessity
There is a desperate need for a completely new facility that would meet the state’s standards for a jail. Right now, there are too many inmates and too few personnel working within the present jail. The safety of the jail personnel, as well as the inmates, is in jeopardy. For the safety of the general public, a new jail is a must.
Right now there is no room for Alcoholics Anonymous meetings or classes for inmates to learn life skills necessary to help them when released. In the new facility there will be areas to learn basic money management, how to make a resume, and fill out job applications or rental agreements. This may not seem like much to other folks, but if you are in any jail situation with nothing to do, one would welcome the opportunity to better themselves.
Building this jail on county property saves a lot of money. It will meet the state standards regarding housing of inmates. Part of that standard is housing by degree of offense, mental health condition and of course, with the women separated.
All three entities — the cities of Asotin, Clarkston and Asotin County — have to be in agreement that every cent of the 0.03 sales tax increase garnered from this increase will go directly to the jail project.
alice white
Clarkson
Fazzari’s Finest is a great place
Many people have been there to eat, and many people have worked there as I did for 14 of my 24 years (from 2002-16) in the pizza business.
I am referring to Fazzari’s Finest in Clarkston.
I had the privilege of working for John and Randy Fazzari, and in those 14 years, I was gifted with the most genuine employers I have ever known.
Thank you so much for the opportunity to be a part of your family business and I would also like to thank the thousands of customers that I have enjoyed serving during my time there. I loved what I did very much and you are truly missed by me.
The first time I looked at your menu on the day I got hired, I said, “There’s no way I’m eating the Shotsy pizza.” Boy, was I wrong.
Plenty of stories in those 14 years, from my first eye-opening night back in 2002 on how busy that place can get to the inebriated man who came from a WSU football game with almost impeccable timing to take a piece of Canadian bacon from Bill and Lori McCann’s pizza just as we were serving their food at the counter.
Thank you again, John and Randy. Your mom and dad are truly blessed to have five wonderful sons,
MICHAEL UHLENKOTT
Lewiston
A situation is brewing
Please let it be known that there is building here in the Inland Northwest another situation that could yet prove as volatile and dangerous as what occurred in Bunkerville, Nev., and Burns, Ore., a few years ago.
At issue here is the … ownership of the Nickerson Christian Retreat Ranch acreage in Orofino. Following a series of capricious, “legal” actions … (allowed by the Clearwater County judge and prosecuting attorney), this property and the lives of this family continue under siege. … In August 2017, this ranch was arbitrarily sold at public auction, before the family that owned it was ever even allowed a jury trial. ...
The sheriff mistakenly believed he had to carry out the orders of a local judge and prosecutor, forgetting that he alone holds the supreme power as chief protector of the rights of his people. Thus, every action subsequent to this error must rightfully be declared null and void. ...
I’m … asking like-minded fellow citizens … to be alert to, and speak out against, all such forms of legal abuse posing as lawful authority. As Americans, we all need to stand firm in knowing that, as stated in Article VI of the Constitution, every government official — including judges and attorneys — are sworn under solemn oath to uphold the supreme law of our land. ... In this case, the three elected Clearwater County commissioners also have a duty to stand … behind their sheriff, unitedly demanding for the Nickersons their constitutional right of due process.
Carol J. Asher
Kamiah
My Pelosi-Cortez nightmare
I almost fell in love a week ago. Of course, I’d been drinking.
Fortunately, I came to my senses and, realized that the woman looked exactly like Nancy Pelosi. She even sounded like Nancy and carried a “big” broom.
For a few days I was sure that I was suffering from schizophrenia. Come to find out it was PTSD.
Despite the medications, I’m having recurring nightmares: Nancy Pelosi is the president and Alex Cortez is the vice president.
Then I saw millions of lemmings jumping off a cliff.
James Claffey
Orofino