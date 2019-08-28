Photo was stupendous
Wow, what a lovely photo in your Tribune on Monday, Aug. 19, titled “Up and Around the Bend.”
It was of the Salmon River south of Riggins, depicting the dividing line between the Pacific and Mountain time zones.
When I turned the page, I was in awe, just made me want to get my paint brushes out and paint. So much natural beauty in the state of Idaho.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston
Careless with word Nazi
Recently, one of Marty Trillhaase’s favorite writers likened Trump to Hitler, since his father was of German heritage.
Before 1941, it was well known that Germans were all considered Nazis and hated Jews who were an inferior race that should be made extinct.
In 1941, at age 12, I was a student at South Kitsap High in Port Orchard, Wash. My classmates were all two years older.
In our social science class, we were told to make a list of our lineage as to ancestors. I was afraid that if I mentioned German and German Jews, I might be considered inferior and treated as such by teachers and classmates. So I only wrote down English, Welsh, Norwegian, French and Swiss, of my Heinz 57 varieties.
For many years, I have been proud of all my ancestors, whatever country they come from.
To that letter writer, I can only say this: Keep on saying Trump is a Nazi and be prepared for repercussions from the thousands of U.S. citizens who, like me, have German ancestors.
In genealogy research on my father’s side, I found my great-grandfather Hunt was a first cousin of Queen Victoria of England. You might have fun looking into your own genealogy and finding a dictator or Nazi sympathizer.
Flora Teachman
Kamiah
Airport should rate higher
Folks who have an interest in the Lewiston airport, wake up.
The city of Lewiston is really pushing against the airport’s request for funding of $350,000. They seemed to want to argue for quite some time (Aug. 19) about the airport budget. The city would be willing to spend our money on: golf course fund ($159,000), cemetery fund ($273,000), library fund ($1,403,500), homelessness study ($20,000), salary survey ($20,000). Explain why we would need to pay $15,000 for legal assistance with code rewrite when this is the city attorney’s duty?
There is a general building fund of something like $2.5 million, but it ... is set aside for a community park fund. I have a question: Is a library, golf course, cemetery or a community park more important than getting our airport back up and running? Airport officials were asked to ... do their own fund-raising like the library. Well, if the library has so much money, why are we supporting it with $1,403,500?
Our city is more concerned about charging for parades.
If we change a code related to accessory apartments to provide inexpensive rent, things went all wrong. Immediately, the council jumped on the B&B thing and wanted to develop vacation rentals in backyards. This code is not to make a buck; its purpose was to come up with creative ways of affordable housing.
We, the residents of Lewiston, need to start speaking up. Yea or nay, it is important to get our opinions out there.
Kathy Schock
Lewiston
Holocaust anniversary
Sept. 1 will mark 80 years since Hitler invaded Poland and started World War II. Three years later, he launched the Holocaust that murdered six million European Jews.
A key question facing historians is how could an enlightened society that produced our civilization’s greatest philosophers, poets, painters, and composers also produce its most notorious mass murderers, along with millions of ordinary upstanding citizens who just went along? Was the Holocaust a peculiarly German phenomenon, or are other enlightened societies capable? How about our own American society?
Jewish Nobel laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer gave a clear answer when he wrote: “To the animals, all people are Nazis.” Singer’s message is that we are all capable of oppressing the more vulnerable sentient beings in our midst, frequently without even thinking about it.
Our own enlightened society has translated the arbitrary Nazi dictum “the Christian lives, the Jew dies” into an equally arbitrary “the dog lives, the pig dies.” Only the victims’ names have been changed.
The blissful, self-serving ignorance of the death camps and slaughterhouses in our midst remains.
Our very first step on the long road to end all oppression should be to drop animals from our menus.
Lamar Tigerson
Lewiston