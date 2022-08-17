I’m 80 and I still rock out to AC/DC
As I am writing this, I know I shouldn’t. In the past, I have tried to keep my letters positive, cheerful, even funny. Right now, I am upset, mad, unhappy.
Years ago, people 80 years old were admired, respected, treated nice and even helped when they were in need. Everyone should be treated like that, whether they are 8 or 80. In a week I will be 80.
I still rock to AC/DC and love “Spongebob Squarepants.” If I could find a place with karaoke that I could get to, my harmonica and I would be there. Instead, I’m being treated like an ancient relic! “You can’t do this because you’re 80.” “You can’t have this because you’re 80.” “You have to have these tests because you’re 80.” Blah blah blah.
I’m the same person that I was 20 or 30 years ago! I want to be treated as Karen, not as 80 years old.
Karen Roberts
Clarkston
Hooray for Pomeroy
Did you know that a man from Pomeroy was once governor of the state of Washington? The little farm town of 1,400 is located 30 miles west of our Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Samuel Cosgrove was elected governor in 1908. After giving his “Square Deal” acceptance speech Jan. 28, 1909, he became ill and died in March of that year.
I read a good article about Cosgrove by Pomeroy’s John Gates. Gates graduated from both Pomeroy High School and WSU, and for the last 55 years has announced the Pomeroy Pirates football games. Cosgrove was originally from Ohio and as a teenager served for the North in the Civil War. After graduating from college, he was a teacher, school superintendent, and then a lawyer. He was a leading, active citizen in Pomeroy where he served on the school board, was the mayor, a church member and a leader in the local, state, and national G.A.R. the Civil War veterans organization.
Pomeroy’s athletic field is Lybecker Field, named for former superintendent Gus Lybecker, who married Bess Hostetler when he was Anatone’s superintendent.
Clarkston’s current football coach, Brycen Bye, is from Pomeroy, and his dad Gary has written the history of a century of Pomeroy football.
In 1923 Pomeroy beat both Lewiston and Clarkston in football, and playing for Pomeroy was my good friend and little league baseball coach Lefty Ruark. Lefty’s boys, Mel and Dick, were my friends and good Lewiston athletes.
Pomeroy, a very good small town.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston
Snake River Dams are working for us all
When I read Eric Barker’s big print headlines (he always gets big print) regarding the return of 11 sockeye salmon to the Sawtooth Basin, the question is, were they ever there in abundance in the first place?
Look at the cumulative numbers through Aug. 3 — 594,398 sockeye have crossed McNary Dam, and 245,123 crossed Priest Rapids. Only 7,927 were in the Snake River system. So if sockeye were in the Snake River to begin with, don’t you think more of the 349,725 between McNary and Priest Rapids would have made it to the Snake? Were they ever native to the Snake in the first place? It does not appear they were because fish know their own river by instinct. Sockeye were introduced into the Snake River, and based on fish counts, not likely to ever make a large return.
So, have your Idaho fish biologists figure out why such a large number like 59% of fish disappear between McNary and Priest Rapids dams. They sure are not coming up the Snake as a river native to the sockeye. They finally figured out they need to start putting some fish in the upper Snake but to little chance of much increase since no fish ladders are on any of the Idaho Snake River dams.
Leave our Washington Lower Snake River dams as they are working for us all.
Marvin J. Entel
Clarkston
What about Clinton, Obama and secret papers?
Did the FBI find any top secret papers when they searched Bill Clinton’s house or Barack Obama’s? I don’t remember reading about that. Thanks.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia