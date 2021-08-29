Why no Afghanistan stories in the Tribune?
I am appalled that Tuesday’s Tribune had zero articles about the ongoing chaos in Afghanistan and the stranding there of thousands of American citizens, not to mention Afghanis who helped the US.
Apparently goldpanning in Montana, further postponement of the trial of Judge Gallina, and the death of America’s tallest man are more important than the danger these thousands of people are in.
J.T. Parrish
Viola
Boots deserves our vote
I am writing in support of Wilson Boots for mayor. He is the right man for the job. He will stand with the citizens of this town instead of tyrannically ruling over us like our current government has been doing.
Over the past 1½ years, I have written multiple letters to our city council members and city manager to ask questions. I’ve received only one- or two-sentence responses from a few of them. The responses I received were inadequate at best and disrespectful at least. One council member refused to answer any of my questions. Another said they are not part of the decision making. (That answer was quite eye-opening).
Many have asked questions at city council meetings. We’ve been told that they won’t answer questions at the meetings. Abraham Lincoln’s “government of the people, by the people and for the people” is quickly being extinguished even in our wonderful little city in Idaho.
Wilson Boots is dedicated to seeking citizen input by creating advisory committees on everything from taxes to business growth. He will not allow the tyranny to continue that has been slowly eroding our freedoms.
A vote for Wilson is a vote for freedom and common sense.
Ingar Blount
Lewiston
FDA’s decision was completely political
A crisis in leadership is endangering all military personnel.
The long-term effects of the COVID vaccines are unknown. The leadership is telling us that the vaccines are safe; yet, the minimum five-year observation trials for gene therapy drugs have not been conducted. The COVID “vaccines” are gene therapy drugs.
Doctors are warning us that the COVID vaccines are sterilizing women and creating blood clots that lead to heart failure. These doctors have been fired from their jobs and sued in the courts in an attempt to coerce others into silence. When criticism is met with an attack on our right to free speech, such criticism is warranted. If the criticism was unfounded, it would be met with argument, not coercion.
What degree of sterilization and blood clotting will occur in the military personnel who are ordered to take the COVID vaccine? The military leadership does not know because no long-term trials have been conducted. After only six months, the Food and Drug Administration has approved the COVID vaccine, Comirnaty. Clearly, the FDA has made a political decision, not a medical decision. FDA approval no longer implies safety because the FDA is no longer doing its job of requiring five-year or longer observation trials for gene therapy drugs. ...
Which is more dangerous: COVID or a military leadership that assumes the best possible outcome of its decisions while ignoring all the warning signs of an ensuing disaster?
Roger Whitten
Deer Park, Wash.
Voting information event was a great success
On Aug. 12, a consortium of the LC Valley Chamber of Commerce, the League of Women Voters and the Lewiston City Library hosted an information event at the library: “Your City Government — Your Vote.” Speakers from LCSC, the city of Lewiston, and Nez Perce County presented an overview of the November ballot for Lewiston voters, the two possible forms of city government in Idaho which Lewiston voters will be choosing between and the characteristics inherent in those two forms.
We were pleased with the in-person attendance and are especially grateful to Patty Weeks, Nez Perce county auditor and clerk; Jana Gomez, Lewiston city attorney; and Lewis-Clark State College professors Dr. Leif Hoffmann and Dr. Kylee Britzman for their information. Thank you to all members of the consortium for your participation, and thank you to the public for your attendance. This information event can be watched on the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Vote your voice Nov. 2.
Cheryl Tousley
LWV spokeswoman
Lewiston
Impeach Biden right now
Impeachment is too good for this illegitimate president. He should be court-martialed, not yesterday or tomorrow, but today. Immediately.
China Joe-bama went against military warnings and law on July 5 and look at the mess our country is facing. China Joe-bama has failed our country and is not worthy of holding the most powerful seat in the world. Austin, Millie, Blimka and all the other Obama hold-overs should be fired.
China Jo-bama is a liar, a hypocrite and wouldn’t know the truth unless it came in an ice cream flavor.
Our great country is worthy of the best and all the above are losers. “We the people” deserve better.
Refund and defend our police, get those diapers off of our children’s faces and to all the warriors who love America, it’s time to fight back.
God bless the U.S.A. and the brave ones who keep us safe.
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Program not trustworthy
I submitted a simple question to the Washington State “WA Cares Fund,” aka the mandatory long-term care insurance program, on July 28. Still no reply on Aug. 26.
Why should I trust an organization that can’t reply to a simple question in a month with something as important as my long-term care? I work in Washington and live in Idaho, so I am required to pay (apparently) but not eligible (for sure). So, can a proponent of this please articulate to me the difference between this and a protection racket where a few wise guys stop by and shake me down?
Here is what I asked the fund:
“I am an Idaho resident who works in Washington state. If I do NOT buy private long-term care insurance, under those parameters, will I be granted an exemption from this program if I submit the exemption request? Since this is not a tax and I am not an eligible beneficiary (not residing in the state of Washington), I assume I will not be required to pay. Can you please clarify and provide a definitive answer?”
Crickets.
Do you trust these people to effectively and wisely manage ... anything?
Daniel Griebling
Moscow