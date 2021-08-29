Stop the misleading headlines
Knowing most people only read headlines, I’ve been disappointed by how often you use grossly misleading headlines to support the paper’s political viewpoint.
For example, on Friday you used large font to proclaim, “Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic.” You made it look like the court, which currently has a conservative majority, is a heartless group, in favor of evictions during a pandemic.
The truth is that the court ruled it was Congress’ duty to enact an eviction ban, not the CDC’s or President Biden’s.
For all we know, the justices may actually personally support an eviction ban. But, they properly adjudicated the matter based on the law, not personal feelings. A more accurate headline would have read, “Supreme Court rules Congress, not CDC can ban evictions.”
Please don’t use your headlines to promulgate fake news.
Mark Haynal
Lewiston