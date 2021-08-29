Choose liberty over ‘safety’
After eight years as part of a missionary family in the former Soviet Union, I reject Diana Armstrong’s suggestion that I don’t know what “the heavy hand of government” looks like. Ms. Armstrong’s letter seemed to indicate she prefers a government of that sort, controlling every aspect of our lives.
If only there was still a country in the world where people were free to make their own choices, with the rule of law to protect individuals from discrimination by corporate and government officials. A republic, if we could keep it, Ben Franklin said.
Serving in the Marines, I voluntarily “sold my body and soul” to Uncle Sam. But that’s the difference between voluntary service and being a sovereign citizen. The state doesn’t own a free people. We The People created our government, not the other way around.
And God forbid that anyone question the actions of government and corporate officials, especially the last 18 months during a pandemic. If Ms. Armstrong would have us surrender our individual liberty in exchange for supposed “safety,” while seemingly cheering massive spending sprees and decrees by big government, then in the words of founding patriot Samuel Adams:
“If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquility of servitude better than the animating contest of freedom, go home from us in peace. We ask not your counsel or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen.”
Benjamin Adams
Nampa
The writer is a member of the Idaho State House of Representatives.
Afghan debacle was deliberate
It would seem that we are at a unique place in American history.
As Dennis Prager commented, many Americans now fear the U.S. government more than foreign powers do. Our government is moving toward creating a “domestic terrorist” list that would include anyone that disagrees with the “party line.”
And if that isn’t enough, the Afghanistan disaster should cause us to fear for this administration’s incompetence, or worse, complicity in a worldwide plot.
Recently, Flashpoint interviewed four men who are very knowledgeable and have spent time in Afghanistan. Shahram Hadian (a convert from Islam and now pastor) believes “the timing of this just reeks,” and that this is “not just incompetence but intentional to a global agenda.”
Robby Dawkins (an evangelist) said, “This has been plotted and planned,” and “the Taliban are liars and deceivers.”
Col. Phil Waldron (retired U.S. Army) cited that it was illogical to give up airfields and lines of communication. He concluded that “This was done on purpose, there couldn’t be this much incompetence.”
General Michael Flynn said he wasn’t ready to admit that this was planned, but did concede it was “suspicious” and “We’re probably paying the Taliban to fly people out.”
Either way, we are the laughingstock of the world and this administration’s total ineptness has been laid bare. All four agreed that the biggest winner is China.
So Biden is involved and China is the big winner. Hmmm.
Bruce Crossfield
Clarkston