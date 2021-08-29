Enough panicky headlines
The Aug. 21 Northwest headline in the Lewiston Tribune read: “Virus spreads among NICI inmates”.
Reading the story, one finds the panicky headline means virtually nothing, not uncommon for the Tribune. The story could have been written thus: “After a mass screening at the North Idaho Correctional institution Monday, about 13 percent of the inmates tested positive for COVID-19; a few had minor symptoms, but none were hospitalized.”
If it weren’t the current reportorial fad to hype COVID-19 news to the ten-thousandth degree, this would not even have been a story.
The Tribune never reports influenza cases with such fervor. A mass screening of the same NICI population would likely find an equivalent percent with a common cold virus, but that wouldn’t be “headline news.”
Tribune staff, as usual, will excuse the hype by saying, “... everything in the story is completely accurate ...”
Sure it is, guys, just like lighting a match in a theater and then yelling “fire” is completely accurate.
This kind of over-the-top hyping of virus news ultimately turns readers off, to the point that the headline word “virus” causes many readers to move on to another story.
Is the point of this kind of “implied panic” reporting just to inflame some people’s fear response? Well, you are certainly doing that.
If the objective of the news media, including the Lewiston Tribune, is to give the public an ever-decreasing view of the value of news reporting in general, and the Tribune’s in particular, that too is being accomplished.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Inmates denied postal rights
We here at Nez Perce County Jail are not receiving our mail properly. I am speaking for all of us who are incarcerated here, and on behalf of everyone here, especially, who is not receiving the proper postal services that we as American citizens should be recieving.
We continually ask for our mail, knowing that there is absolutely no way that the Nez Perce County Jail has not or is not receiving regular postal, FedEx or UPS services, like staff here claim, when everywhere else postal services remain normal. We are currently receiving mail three times a week at the most.
Our families send us our mail and our books from Amazon.com and let us know exactly when they are sent. Yet our mail is constantly late as well as received less than the six days a week that the U.S. Post Service normally functions.
Clearly, this has become an issue for us here at the jail, and I am questioning as the voice for all of us. Receiving mail and correspondence as prisoners is a First Amendment right.
... I, like all of us here, have the right to properly receive regular postal services. Our families matter to us, just like yours matter to you.
Aaryan Fischer
Lewiston
Puzzle’s American creator doesn’t get his due
The celebrity obit of Maki Kaji (Aug. 18) credits him with “creating” the sudoku craze.
I will certainly give him his due for the catchy name and kudos to the New Zealander who was instrumental in having the game published in a London paper in 2004, but I and my fellow nerds have been enjoying these puzzles since they were first printed in Dell Pencil Puzzles in the 1970s.
They were constructed by an American named Howard Garns and appeared under the name “Number Place.” I think it’s too bad that Mr. Garns used his creative abilities devising the game, rather than the name, or he might be credited with “spreading joy” to millions.
Gary Petrie
Lewiston