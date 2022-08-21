Twisted Logic
Does it make any sense that many of our elected congressional epresentatives, senators and those down ballot are arguing that the 2020 election was stolen?
Twisted Logic
Does it make any sense that many of our elected congressional epresentatives, senators and those down ballot are arguing that the 2020 election was stolen?
They were on the same ballots, counted by the same election offices as the presidential candidates. So the whole election must be unfair if we follow the logic.
Therefore, if Biden lost, how do these politicians, mostly Republicans, explain their own victories and justify their present employment?
Nancy Street
Cheney, Wash.
Trump supporters ludicrous
No sane person can complain about how events at Mar-a-Lago went down.
1. Agents knew what they were looking for.
2. The FBI tried a subpoena (ignored).
3. A legal warrant was then executed.
4. Classified materials were recovered.
If this were a drug dealer, there would be universal acclaim, but irate Trumpists are non-reasoning sycophants. How can we deduce this? Because the ability to think critically would preclude any rational citizen from ever supporting Donald Trump.
To support him now is, obviously, even more ludicrous.
Zeke Ulrey
Lewiston
Fleeced again
It’s time to open your wallets again, Idaho taxpayers. Your state government has just wasted more of your tax dollars.
No, this isn’t the result of all that “waste, fraud and abuse” in government agencies that office-seekers promise to unearth once elected, and then never manage to find. It stems from a deliberate decision by your elected legislators and governor to directly defy a court order.
That order, issued in 2018, said that preventing transgender people from changing their birth certificates to reflect their choice of sex violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Pshaw, said legislators two years later, passing a bill doing just that by huge majorities in both the House and Senate. (No awards for correctly guessing which party comprised most members of those majorities.) And Gov. Brad Little signed the bill into law.
Anyone can guess what happened next. The state was taken to court. It lost. And the court ordered the state to pay not only its own costs but those of the people bringing the suit, $321,224.
As yet, it is unknown whether that bill will be paid from the state’s “Constitutional Defense Fund,” created solely to finance futile exercises like this to the tune thus far of more than $3 million, or another government purse. But there is only one ultimate source of that money:
You.
So make that total cost at least $3,321,224 — and counting.
Jim Fisher
Moscow
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.