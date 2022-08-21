Questions about the jail
I asked the following questions of Asotin County Commissioner Chuck Whitman:
1. Where is the new jail location? and 2. When would construction begin?
I received the following answers:
1. Sixth Avenue, across from the landfill.
2. Construction is set to begin Nov. 1, 2022, and should be completed by February or March of 2024, with a note that things could change, which is normal, leaving a loophole for the commissioners.
I have followed up with: How much of the voters’ tax money was used to level the land that will be shared by the landfill, and how big of an area will be used for the jail as the land at 14th and Port Way would be 4 acres?
So let’s see how the truth comes out.
Jim Griffin
Clarkston
Lewiston is crazy liberal
I used to live in Lewiston from 1981-84. My folks had to move to Missoula. I tried a few times to move back but failed. I tried again in 1998, but Lewiston had changed so much I decided not to move back. I was also the punk rocker who was harrassed by the Lewiston police in 1998. (I had to retire from the punk movement because of age-related reasons). I decided to subscribe to the Tribune for a month to see how the town is now. I am appalled at the changes.
I am a conservative Catholic. In 1984, Lewiston was wonderful. Most people were conservative Christians with small-town simple values. There was an easy listening station, KOZE, which played beautiful music. There were ice cream socials and band concerts that played on “Oh, Susanna” and “Camptown Races.” It was a beautiful idyllic small town.
All that has changed. From what I read in the paper, the majority of people seem very liberal and agnostic. There are many articles in the paper bashing conservatives, Republicans, Trump, conservative Christians, etc. All it does is appall me, and makes my blood pressure much worse. It even seems the people in Lewisotn support gay marriage. In 1984, Lewistonians would have been appalled at gay marriage.
Please bring Lewiston back to the small-town Christian values it used to have in 1984, not the atheist values of the big cities. Unless it returns, I don’t believe I will live in Lewiston again.
Emmett Kinnison
Missoula, Mont.
America’s oligarchs
Russian oligarchs have nothing on the 535 elected individuals who have complete control of our everyday life.
We are now being told to buy electric cars to save the planet. A few years ago we were told to buy Chinese-made fluorescent light bulbs to save electricity. Again we are buying Chinese-made wind generators to make electricity.
We have very little industry in the U.S. today polluting the air but Asia, Russia and a multitude of small countries are manufacturing our goods, polluting the atmosphere but we are asked to curtail global warming by stopping our pollution. Huh?
Our own city is charging us a huge bond monthly to rebuild water and sewer plants but has such an overage of funds they want to build a $95 million park with the excess.
Taxation, inflation, food and energy producer greed are increasing costs daily. The savings we have worked for to ease our way of life in our old age has already lost 10% of the value it had when saved in actual cash. But that number is not the only loss: factor in the reduced sizes of everything and the increased prices, for the actual loss.
Insider trading by those 535 elected individuals, local politicians, government handouts to illegals and the people too lazy to work for a wage because they can earn more on welfare, food stamps and unemployment are the ones benefiting from our loss.
Roy Dotson
Lewiston