No matter what the biggest loser/traitor/criminal/sleazebag in America’s history says or does, his chump eunuchs will find some excuse for it. Anyone else guilty of being the traitor he is would have been hanged long ago, but not the progenitor of pandemonium.
The babbling bozo’s lies and excuses are rivaled only by those of his gutless Republican sycophants like Rand Paul, who is demanding the repeal of the Espionage Act, now that Mr. Puffy is guilty of violating it.
Hey, right on. If Trump is guilty of breaking any laws, just repeal them. Even the the cheese ball himself didn’t think of that one. No lawyers needed.
In the meantime he can continue to stoke the fires of revolutionary freneticism among his ass-kissing goons-with-guns cult groupies.
In 2016, the Truthslayer stated that “people who take the Fifth Amendment must be guilty,” yet in his recent court deposition in New York he hid his guilty fat heiney behind the Fifth some 440 times.
Former Republican presidential strategist Stuart Stevens, in his book “It Was All A Lie: How The Republican Party Became Donald Trump,” says that the current GOP has degenerated into a “cowardly pack of morally bankrupt, hypocritical racists and fascists.”
He says the only thing to do with the party is “burn it to the ground.”
Given the extreme levels of delusional insanity running rampant among the GOPer Nazis, that might be the last option to save our Democracy and the planet.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Trump was kept in check
A year or two ago I noticed a short article in the back pages of the Tribune concerning President Donald Trump’s dislike of some popular comedians who made fun of him in their sketches and monologues when he was in office. The article stated that Trump tried to goad the Justice Department into silencing those comedians. But the Justice Department could not get involved under existing law.
No previous president — Republican or Democrat — has ever tried to shut down public comedy against themselves. This paranoid intention by Trump to quash public comedy against him tells me that if he could, if the Constitution and other laws did not prevent it, he would not only shut down dissenting comedy, but in fact he would shut down “all” opposition to himself and his policies coming from radio, TV, newspapers, the internet, private conversations, etc.
In Trump’s ideal world of paranoia, you either cheer him on or you disappear from sight. And he has many thugs and enforcers ready to carry out his maniacal agenda.
Notice the similarity between Trump and his friend Vladamir Putin. But Putin has never had any constitutional restraints on his power like Trump had. Otherwise the two are no different in their desire to abuse power.
Yes, I know: Trump is not president now. But he may be president again, considering the high level of brainwashing and immaturity in the present day Republican Party.
All true idol-resisting Christians take note.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
Rotate online poll photos
Why aren’t you rotating the picture showing for the online poll each day?
The ones listed last are receiving very few votes, I’m guessing, because not many have taken the time to go through all the pictures.