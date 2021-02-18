Will orcas go extinct?
I sat on a plane recently next to an out-of-work ship captain with a whale-watching company out of Orcas Island in Washington.
In conversation with someone else, I heard him say, “Without removal of the four lower Snake River dams, the fish-eating orcas will go extinct.” Those whales rely on salmon from our river system to exist.
I have to wonder if people really understand what’s at stake. Are people going to talk about whales someday like we talk about dinosaurs? Are people in Idaho ready to take the rap for that?
We really need to take a look at short-term vs. long-term objectives.
Anne McLaughlin
Moscow
China Jo-bama
China Jo-bama, the gift that keeps on giving. Here are just a few of his gifts:
Continue holding our children hostage from learning and socializing and giving more money to the teachers union.
Shutting down the pipeline and assuring foreign countries have profit and power.
Making sure small businesses never come back.
Opening the border for illegals to flood in with drugs, disease and attempted criminal conduct.
Turning the state of Texas blue.
Retaining the fence around the Capitol until further notice, costing billions.
Continue sleeping with the enemy (China).
Promise to undo any and everything the previous president accomplished.
Promise not to hold China responsible for COVID-19 and sending millions over the cliff by following scientists’ advice.
Continue the voter fraud organization.
Promise not to take any hardball questions from the media.
Continue signing everything from the first 100 days of office and beyond. ...
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Prager’s drugs dangerous
I was appalled at Dennis Prager playing doctor in his Feb. 14 column.
Hydroxychloroquine is not a completely safe drug. It can be extremely toxic if not monitored by a health care provider. Minor side effects include balding, hair bleaching and skin pigmentation. It can be toxic to the liver and kidney.
Most importantly, it can cause irreversible retinopathy. This retinopathy can continue to worsen even after the drug is stopped. ...
As for ivermectin, it is a short-term treatment for parasites, like head lice and worms. I doubt it has ever been tested for safety in chronic use and has no use in viral diseases.
I don’t know where Prager is getting his drugs, but it is not from a reputable provider. And if it is the black market – remember there is no quality control on the black market. You have no way of knowing what is actually in those pills.
Helen Wootton
Retired nurse practitioner
Moscow