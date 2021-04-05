Eggleston’s fixation
I’ve read and reread Dr. Richard Eggleston’s entertaining two columns, but I’m uncertain if he has a sincere interest in COVID-19 vaccinations or anything else pertaining to the pandemic.
His concern is stem cell research. He mentions it in both columns, and seems fixated on aborted fetuses.
He even lists bishops, and archbishops in his church “who have grave, moral concerns about the use of fetal cells.” With whom did they share their concerns? A sparsely attended congregation, snoozing through his Sunday homily?
Or, possibly, in a seldom-read article in last month’s Catholic Today magazine?
All of his listed high-ranking clerics would serve their flocks better by sharing their “grave and moral concerns” with their priestly underlings, who occasionally need to be shuffled from one parish to another for well-known reasons.
On the other hand, it’s not easy to find a right-wing columnist. Most of them would rather snarl and yap than sit down and put pen to paper for 800 words. Eggleston is a vast improvement over the Lewiston Tribune’s usual Sunday hayseeds, yokels and one-term state legislators.
He’s spawned dozens of letters to the editor. He’s misguided and ill-informed, but please keep him anyway. He went to medical school.
However, when it comes to the pandemic and its treatment, I’d rather listen to a board-certified epidemiologist with 50 years of experience and a stellar reputation than a retired eye doctor with an agenda.
Bruce Pemberton
Palouse
Credits Rusche, Greggain
Thank you, Lewiston Tribune, for allowing true medical professionals space to correct the opinions of a retired, uninformed, irrational ophthalmologist who is pushing drugs and ideas that are not safe and will not prevent COVID-19.
Column after column, Richard Eggleston presents alternative “facts,” which means beliefs he wants us to believe, not what is true.
When we need to know the facts to stay safe — and alive — and overcome this pandemic, we get a snake oil salesman pushing his beliefs that have absolutely no peer-reviewed scientific evidence.
Thank you, Dr. John Rusche and Dr. Don Greggain, for presenting and clarifying facts concerning appropriate treatment and effects, the truth about vaccine development and the need to listen to credible interpreters of the knowledge.
We appreciate your knowledge, caring and speaking out for the safety of our community.
As Dr. Rusche and Dr. Greggain stated: “Everyone has a right to an opinion, but no man has a right to be wrong in his facts.”
I would hope the Tribune will reconsider its part in keeping our community safe, alive and correctly informed, as this is a time when we need facts and medical professionals to help us, not a snake oil salesman whose personal opinions can damage us.
Pat Bates
Clarkston
Preserve citizens’ rights
Idaho Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, the assistant majority leader, proposed a bill this legislative session that would effectively strip Idahoans of their constitutional right to make law by ballot initiative.
It’s tempting for people in power to limit access to those who think differently. This anti-ballot initiative bill appears to be an attempt to limit and silence the will of the people, plain and simple.
Governance is a shared responsibility between the elected and the electorate. Being elected does not give one the right to eliminate every possibility for citizen participation.
The initiative process has not been overused in Idaho. The Medicaid expansion initiative, the only Idaho initiative to be enacted in the past 18 years, received signatures from all 44 counties, disproving Vick’s argument that rural counties do not have a voice.
The wisdom of the initiative option is that it takes a lot of hard work by citizens to place something on the ballot. In a state where one party holds most of the power, this is the only avenue for citizens’ voices to be heard.
Vick’s bill will make it virtually impossible for any grassroots campaign ever to qualify another initiative for the ballot. The bill amounts to an attempt to revoke one of our most cherished Idaho constitutional rights.
This letter is a plea to Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy to vote no on this legislation, so all Idahoans can actively contribute to our state governance.
Ellen McKenzie
Moscow
Democratic power-grab
In the dark of night on March 3, Democrats in the House of Representatives passed a democracy-destroying House Bill 1.
The 800-page bill would annihilate vote integrity and lock Democrats in power forever.
HB 1 would:
l Force the states to implement early voting, online voter registration and accept late ballots.
l Create automatic nationwide voter registration for college students, anyone leaving prison, applying for a driver’s license or inquiring about unemployment, Medicaid, Obamacare or welfare.
l Let illegals and anyone else register on the day of the election, without identification, and simply sign a statement, that claims they are who they say they are.
l Require states to allow 16 year olds to register, even though they cannot legally vote.
l Ban courts from enforcing any legal penalties on anyone who votes.
l Penalize anyone who even attempts to establish any person’s eligibility to vote and they would face five years in prison.
l Allow illegal immigrants to vote.
l Ban state and local officials from preserving paper ballots.
l Create a commission of unelected bureaucrats who would decide the boundaries of voting districts in each state.
l Create a commission to consider giving voting rights to five U.S. territories.
HB 1 openly breaks the Constitution because it takes responsibility for elections away from the states, and gives that power to Congress and bureaucrats.
Only totalitarians seeking a one-party, socialist America could endorse this voting bill. But Democrats passed it anyway.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Stop complaining
It is time for the criticism of the 2020 election to stop.
Here are the reasons for the suggestion.
1. The secretaries of state in 50 states have certified the votes.
2. Sixty issues about the election have been taken to courts across the land and they were all dismissed for not raising valid reasons. This includes the Supreme Court of the United States.
3. Hundreds, if not thousands, of election poll workers selected from certified voters in their counties were tasked to take extreme care of and count the ballots. These folks are our friends and neighbors and would take great care to see the ballots were taken care of and counted as they should have been.
Please, let’s all give these folks the respect and gratitude they deserve.
Stop the complaining.
Robert Williams
Clarkston
Harassed
Today’s kids are rebellious and have no rules.
It seems they don’t have to listen to their parents.
My teenage twin boys are different and like their own kind of music. For that, they were shunned.
Along with the songs they sing, they want to be big in the music field.
Three years ago, my kids and I were getting harassed by a bunch of boys on bicycles. These sessions of harassment would come and go for a week or two, then nothing at all.
Sometimes it got bad, such as last summer on a hot night. They started doing what I call the knock and run. But there were 20 of them in a gang. We realized we were caught off guard. The knocking went on for almost three to four hours.
The people across the street called the law. After that, listening to the scanner, the police were involved in what sounded like a Western roundup. Boys on bikes were speeding everywhere, around Lewis-Clark State College, the bike path, etc.
It stopped for about four to six months.
Just in the last month, five or six kids started it up again. These are boys ages 13 to 17 who are tormenting us nightly.
They are organized. They have been getting picked up and driven around our area, the alley, up and down the block and so on.
My boys are getting bullied at school daily and it has not stopped yet.
Vale Lee Dexter
Lewiston
Fitting mascot choice
Recently, there was an article about the Dayton-Waitsburg students choosing “Wolfpack” as their school mascot. This was a worthy selection, as wolves are fast runners, strong, brave, playful and loyal to their packs.
The article offered two possible illustrations for a future logo — one was a caricature of a snarling wolf, the other was a drawing of a wolf that shows a more realistic and regal depiction.
For most of history, wolves have been given the reputation of ruthless killers that are dangerous to humankind. It has been proven that this is not true, but still humans have tortured and killed them without mercy. Wolves kill prey to feed themselves and their packs as they have done since time immemorial. They are a vital part of the ecosystem in which they live. I would suggest this is a perfect opportunity to begin to break the cycle of the myth that wolves are vicious and ruthless killers and dangerous to humans.
A more honest depiction is their ability to bring down prey to feed pack members, their playful nature and their generous and affectionate behavior toward members of their family unit and extended pack.
They will protect those pack members to their last breath.
They are a fitting example for a school mascot.
I hope the students depict the same strength and determination, playfulness, loyalty to each other and generosity that wolves in the wild show their pack members.
Susan Westervelt
Deary
Media sold out
It is a shame I have to keep expounding on this point.
The American people need to wake up and reject the unmitigated bile the mainstream media keep trying to indoctrinate them with. ...
I will continue to point out the total lack of journalistic competence of the so-called journalists and ... the inability of the mainstream press to report honestly or to even make an attempt to investigate today’s issues.
Today’s press refuses to act as an investigating force about any issue that may put a negative slant on anything that could reflect badly on the Democrats or, more precisely, the radical left. For today’s press to act the way it does is nothing more than pure cowardice.
The press refuses to acknowledge issues created by the Biden administration, such as:
l The crisis at the southern border, and, yes, it is a crisis.
l The over-abundance of executive orders issued with no regard for the system of checks and balances created by the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
l The total disregard of Hunter Biden’s alleged crimes.
l The complete disregard of the criminals who burned cities after George Floyd’s death.
l Joe Biden’s loss of cognitive thoughts.
l The cowardice of Biden to not handle spontaneous questions.
These are just a few of the crimes committed by mainstream media. ...
What happened to investigative journalism?
What happened to the search for the truth?
What happened to their responsibility to the people? ...
The mainstream media is a complete sellout to the left-wing radicals.
Mike Gormley
Lenore
Opinion page takeover
The Idaho Senate recently considered a memorial opposing Congressman Mike Simpson’s plan to breach the four lower Snake River dams in an effort to spare salmon and steelhead runs from extinction. My friend, Sen. David Nelson, earned a Cheer from Marty Trillhaase for the following statement: “I am voting yes with the full knowledge that, I think, the salmon are going to go extinct.”
Certainly give Nelson credit for his honesty, albeit an unfortunate failure to fully consider the Simpson plan, which seeks to protect the salmon and protect the interests of agriculture.
On the same page, Reps. Priscilla Giddings, Mike Kingsley, Brandon Mitchell, Charlie Shepherd, and Aaron von Ehlinger earned a Jeer for supporting Wendy Horman’s voucher bill that would give public money to private schools, thereby siphoning money from Idaho’s already underfunded public schools.
I suppose if one of those representatives had commented that, “I am voting yes for this voucher plan with the full knowledge that, I think, the public schools will go broke,” there would have been a Cheer rather than a Jeer.
For good measure, the political cartoon on that page suggested that President Joe Biden suffers from dementia (he very clearly does not) and a conniving Kamela Harris is planning a takeover.
I fear that there has been a takeover of the Tribune editorial page by an extremist posing as Marty Trillhaase.
Shirley Ringo
Moscow
Offers alternate view
I wish to thank the Lewiston Tribune’s owners and editors for providing this forum for discussion of the important topics of COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines.
It is precisely because I write as a medical doctor that readers can hear another medical viewpoint. I assume the physicians objecting to me would agree that patients have the right to multiple viewpoints for experimental vaccines, not fully licensed, whose long-term effects are not known. I think they would not object to patient self-advocacy and they would agree with the concept of patient choice for any medical treatment.
They must be aware that experimental vaccines cannot be forced on anyone and that, under U.S. law, the makers of the vaccines are immune from any liability for injury or death due to the vaccine. The U.S. taxpayers have that liability.
Surely, since they believe there are no deaths or serious side effects from the vaccine, and that there is no other treatment, they will assume financial responsibility for those non-events. Are they aware of the National Institutes of Health’s statement that AstraZeneca provided outdated and misleading information on its vaccine data? What data is trustworthy?
The recent Washington Post-Kaiser poll showed one-third of front-line health care workers were not confident vaccines were sufficiently tested for safety and effectiveness, and one-sixth would resign if required to be vaccinated.
I wish to emphasize that what I write is solely my opinion. My entire letter can be requested here: rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.
Richard J.
Eggleston, M.D.
Clarkston
Barging isn’t working
I’m outraged at the Clearwater County commissioners’ lack of support for Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal, which you covered in the recent article, “Clearwater County commissioners blast Simpson plan.”
Why are they so interested in maintaining an outdated barge system that has been declining in frequency of use for decades? According to Sam White, chief operating officer for Pacific Northwest Farmers Cooperative, in 2020 only 40 percent of the region’s agriculture was transported by barge, down from 80 percent a decade ago.
Simpson allocates funding to increase rail transportation. Let’s move on from barge transportation, which isn’t working for the greater good.
We are a salmon region. Stop maintaining an outdated system. What happens to the salmon will affect us all.
Urge your legislators to support Simpson’s proposal and make it even better, so we can breach the dams on the lower Snake River and revive the salmon and orca.
Joan Green
Langley, Wash.
Simpson deserves support
Recently, the Clearwater County commissioners clearly expressed their opposition to Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal for Columbia Basin recovery. Unfortunately, this opposition is based on a number of faulty conclusions.
The commissioners claim that the Northwest needs the transportation and energy that these dams make possible. However, the use of barging has been declining for decades, and Simpson’s framework proposes federal funding to make railways a viable alternative for agricultural shippers. Furthermore, the electricity that these dams produce can be replaced by a varied portfolio of clean energy sources (including wind, solar and energy storage), which will not decimate salmon populations.
Finally, the commissioners claimed that these four dams are the “lifeblood” of the region’s economy. As Simpson’s framework makes clear, the economic benefits of these dams can be replaced. However, salmon are a crucial aspect of indigenous cultures throughout the Northwest. There is no replacement for their right to maintain their culture by harvesting salmon — a right that we have already violated for decades.
This is a crucial moment for the Northwest. We can either adapt and save our iconic salmon and southern resident orca, or we continue to pour billions of taxpayer dollars into supporting outdated infrastructure at the cost of letting these species go extinct. We urgently need Rep. Derek Kilmer and Sen. Maria Cantwell to lead our region by building on Simpson’s work to create a solution that will save our salmon and orca.
Alyson Bergomi
Seattle
What’s the rush?
It’s been a year and a half since the first jail town hall in September 2019. Urgency?
There were questions and concerns, still unanswered. We’ve been burned before by projects because of poor planning and no public communication. Why haven’t we learned from those mistakes?
The sales tax was passed, making it possible for a new jail. Not much else has happened that gives us confidence in the process. With the current disagreement between the city and county regarding location and even members of the Jail Finance Committee at odds about planning priorities, it’s no wonder we cringe and wonder how this will all work out in the end.
There was one obvious mistake. Not long after the sales tax was passed, the Jail Advisory Committee was disbanded.
It was at that point that the committee should have been elevated to a full planning status and tasked to document a decisive path forward.
If that committee had been in place, we could have avoided much of the confrontation that exists today.
Money and manpower management are challenges that literally will never go away. The budget is too tight.
Unless we have a planning group with full authority in place that goes beyond the next personnel change or next election, the loss of continuity could result in failure.
If we don’t have accountable planning and public disclosure, with documentation and timelines, at least one question will end up being answered: Yes, Jim Griffith, this might become another aquatic center.
Jack Worle
Clarkston
Protect voting rights
Before we know or decide what is right or wrong, good or evil, best or worst — we should think: If we adopt or support this rule, law, policy or belief, who benefits?
All or most of us — or only some of us?
Before we think Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, Jew, before we think Republican or Democrat, right or left, red or blue, capitalist or socialist — which of us will benefit if this new rule, law or policy is adopted?
It seems to me after 80-plus years, I have almost always been opposed to principles that benefit only a small segment of our society.
If my minister says that gays cannot worship in my church, there cannot be any truth in her.
I would shake her dust off my feet and change my congregation.
If my chief executive, senator or representative says perpetrators of voter fraud must have their voting rights — their access to the ballot restricted — there can be no truth in them, either.
In the next two weeks, we can shake some of that dust off our feet by making two daily phone calls to Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch in Washington, D.C., at (202) 224-6142 or (202) 224-2752, respectively.
Say to each person or message machine reached: “Please vote for S1 to protect the votes of all of us, including those of your voters in upcoming elections.”
Ronald Hufham
Moscow
Selling snake oil
Congressman Mike Simpson and his staff would make good snake oil salespersons.
I will take $32 billion of your tax money for a remedy that has no guarantee it will work.
What is working on the upper Columbia is the Entiat National Fish Hatchery managed by Craig Chisam and his staff. After 19 months at the hatchery, the fish are released in April to make their way down the Columbia River past eight dams out into the ocean.
He states in the Aug. 3 Wenatchee World article by Julia Pinnix that angling has seen more effort put in than ever, yet still thousands of fish make their way back to the hatchery.
This is past eight dams.
Spawning takes place in October and fish collection begins in August. The article states in the month of August 2019, 2,882 fish returned to Entiat National Fish Hatchery.
By the third week of August 2020, 3,747 fish returned and expected to reach 4,000 for the month, representing a full 1 percent of the number originally released.
That is in one month, and collection is through October.
Of the number of adult fish that returned in August, 3,494 were given to the Kalispel Tribe, Spokane Tribe, Yakima Nation, and Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.
Hayley Muir, a biologist for the mid-Columbia Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office, collects data from every fish surplused to the tribes and their largest day processing was 1,242 fish.
So why are these tribes backing Simpson’s plan is a real question since they are receiving thousands of summer chinook from this hatchery.
For more information visit fws.gov.
Marvin Entel
Clarkston
Shootings were faked
Within weeks of former President Donald Trump being defrauded out of office, we have mass shootings again.
Did you know it would not be illegal (if police are in on it) to stage a fake shooting and pass it off in the media as real? ...
The same people willing to cheat on elections are probably faking mass shootings. ...
They are coming for our guns as expected. ...
An illegitimate government that rigs ... the democratic process to pass things it could never pass before is a government we should just say no to and back it up with the same force they will impose on we the people. ...
HR 127 seeks to take government ownership of all private firearms with a $200 and $800 tax per year on every gun that will require registration. Fail to pay and the government takes your guns. If they can take it, you do not own it.
Guns that can’t be registered because you forgot the date or place you bought it have to be destroyed.
I don’t know many people who can afford to buy the market value of some of their guns every year. ...
The time is coming when gun dealers will have to burn their federal firearm licenses. ...
Local governments will have to tell the federal communists to stay out. ...
Some states will need to leave the union, all over lies about guns and hatred for our Bill of Rights and our constitutional republic. ...
Michael Dietz
Clarkston
Freedom is scary
Wheat farmers love wild rivers; that’s not their reasoning for the dams. Coal miners also love mountains, and loggers love trees.
There’s pride in having Idaho’s only seaport, an engineering feat that put us on the map. And there’s legitimate concern about electricity costs while experiencing surprisingly anomalous inflation. Three are plenty of reasons to think you’ve got to be kidding to breach the dams. Yet there’s something about the spirit that moves along a free-flowing stretch of river that I can’t get out of my mind.
The river was dammed several years before I was born, so I never knew what it was like prior to yoking it. If we free it, like anything wild, it won’t stay and create its own slack to work for us. It’s gone, which is both exciting and scary. And it can be hard to imagine the awesome feeling of living along a free-flowing stretch of two great rivers in this beautiful valley.
I remember a bumper sticker that I used to see running around: Wilderness = Land of No Use. I marveled at that absurdity, like a half-truth taken to its own end.
Because isn’t the value of creation inherent within creation, free from extracted utility?
Not that there’s not value in utility; that’s why work feels so good. But aren’t we made of that creative image, not of the flesh, but of its conscience?
And doesn’t that conscience extend beyond our own needs?
Whatever happens will not pass without detractors, and even the wrong decision will be understandable.
Christopher Rousseau
Clarkston
Kettenburg is misinformed
In his March 25 letter, Fritz Kettenburg doesn’t understand evolution and recites several common items of misinformation about it. The scientific evidence for evolution is massive, and includes genetic relationships between species in addition to the extensive fossil record.
In the anthropology course I took at UC Berkeley in about 1953, professor Robert Heizer pointed out that Piltdown man didn’t fit with the real evidence for human evolution, which occurred in southeastern Africa. It was clear at the time that Piltdown man was a bogus fraud; it just wasn’t known who made him up and why.
Neanderthal man was a distinct race of early humans, more different from us than any racial distinctions we have now. A few of them took shelter in caves, not necessarily all the time. They were hunter-gatherers, as people generally were before they knew how to grow enough food on farms.
Cellular replication is a chemical process. Chemical processes involve random molecular motions. And no chemical reaction produces the major product 100 percent of the time. Mutations are the random variations in genetic code duplication. And if the variation works, it persists. If it doesn’t duplicate efficiently, the cell dies and the mutation disappears.
Don Matteson
Pullman
Questions for Rogers
Heather Rogers: ...
What would stop every elected strong mayor from firing every department head in the city and hiring her friends into those positions?
Should your petition pass, the same people who elect the city council would be electing the mayor. How would taking hiring decisions from a seven-person council and giving it to one person make our city better?
You do know the city council would still hold a strong mayor’s purse strings and set policy — right?
What is the city of Lewiston’s relationship with operating Lewiston Independent School District No. 1?
Currently the city council searches for and hires the most qualified person (qualifications, experience, temperament) to run the city.
What would assure us that the person who ran or was elected would have any qualifications to perform the duties and necessary aspects of the job?
If the strong mayor turned out to be a self-promoting Idaho Freedom Foundation flunky, someone who screams at city council meetings when asked to wear a mask and thinks rubbing shoulders with the Proud Boys, Boogalo Boys and Ammon Bundy makes them a leader, the voters would now have to go through the recall process to remove her, including a costly taxpayer-funded recall election. How is this an improvement?
In this week’s Lewiston Tribune online poll, 8 percent of the respondents say they are like you and “never wore a mask.”
These are basically your support group. Aside from magical thinking, what makes you think your SMART petition will pass next election?
Richard Kremer
Lewiston