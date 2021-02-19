A pinnacle of hoops
... If Webster defined consistency, he would be coach Jason Wolfe and the Scobey-Ophiem High School boys’ basketball team, located in Daniels County, Mont. ... They are a pinnacle of boys’ high school basketball. One can count on one hand how many times this team has lost since 2016 (four, all in the state tournament). ...
For a team that is located in the second-most remote town in America, there really isn’t much to do outside of school, farm chores and part-time jobs. So, you go to the gym and you shoot hoops. ...
SOHS has doubled or at times tripled their opponents’ score to the point where teams wonder why they not only have to play the No. 1 team in Montana Class C, but the No. 1 team in Montana. For small towns like Frazier, Dodson or Nashua, it is a brutal question. ...
Robert Rustebakke
Clarkston
Thanks for the shots
Kudos to the Gritman COVID-19 vaccination team. What a great experience we had while receiving our shots. The organization and coordination of the group was amazing.
The number of people they were able to serve in a short time was incredible, all the while making everyone feel comfortable.
There may be problems in other parts of the country with these procedures but our local hospital had obviously spent a great deal of time planning their operation and it was evident.
Thank you, Gritman hospital and everyone involved. Our community is so fortunate to have you. We’ll be back for our second vaccination later this month.
Howard and Jan Peavy
Moscow
Support Simpson’s proposal
Rep. Mike Simpson and his staff are taking action on the science from biologists, who, for decades, have explained the need to restore the lower Snake River by removing the four dams in the lower Snake River.
By removing these four dams, we will restore 140 miles of significant river habitat and reconnect salmon to more than 5,500 miles of pristine, protected rivers and streams in the wildlands of Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. Restoring the lower Snake River will ensure the return of more than 1 million adult Snake River chinook each year to Northwest coastal waters to help feed starving orcas and help struggling fishing communities. ...
I applaud Rep. Mike Simpson for taking critical steps that benefit salmon and steelhead restoration. ...
I ask for Sens. Patty Murray, Maria Cantwell, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley to refine the framework and advance it as legislation that improves our water quality and infrastructure.
Theresa Jordan
Pullman
Delay mammograms
Today I received a call from my doctor’s office warning me to delay having my mammogram done this week. It seems that the COVID-19 vaccine causes the lymph nodes around the breasts to swell, setting off an alarm of a potential problem.
It is recommended to not have a mammogram for at least six weeks after your second shot of COVID vaccine.
Let’s all prevent the scalpel-sharpening doctors from having a heyday on the women of the valley.
It is always best to get a second opinion when a surgery is recommended, preferably from out-of-town.
Julia Carpenter
Asotin