Say I had radical sentiments. How far would I go to destroy the system in which I lived?
Would my radical sentiments find comfort in an ideology? Like Marxism, an ideology that has had difficulties gaining a foothold in our society which has historically opposed it.
Marxism had to be patient, taking generations to cultivate relations with those who are marginalized within the system. It wasn’t easy, because if you are already outside the system, things aren’t going to look better if you are further outside that system.
Until the point Marxists felt that they had reached a critical mass with those group identities outside the system, and having tested their power within the social sphere, they now determined they controlled enough of consensus that they can now dictate the terms.
If this were the case, would the market capitalist system that continues looking upward while its cities crumble beneath its feet be responsible for generations of exclusion that paved the way for such a confrontation?
Of course, we are all responsible for our lives, decisions, associations, but we are also quite malleable. How else could brothers be unable to sit at the same table simply because they choose different channels of media to seek and learn what is new? While tuned in, they receive a rationalized world view that is able to run parallel and contrary to other rationalized world views; both have become devoid of any transcendent truths or understanding.
This is how dangerous ideologies begin to grow.
Chris Rousseau
Clarkston
I’ve got question about Lewiston’s slush fund
I understand that the Idaho Code provides that cities can only collect taxes to spend for items that provide for service for its residents.
Since the city of Lewiston ranks as one of the highest tax cities in the state, some questions arise with the city slush fund and should be investigated.
Questions do appear in other accounts and deserve scrutiny. This year’s assessment reports revealed such high values that many home owners are very worried that November’s tax bill will follow toward the ceiling.
Why not conduct an audit to determine whether the bill could be corrected in such a manner as the homeowners would be more able to foot the bill?
Ron Jones
Lewiston
City is screwing downtown and Normal Hill taxpayers
Even more unreported news from the municipal front.
The downtown and Normal Hill residents who get their water from the city are, to be blunt, getting screwed. In addition to the $985,00 they have paid over the past eight years for street maintenance, they are also subsidizing the city golf course.
Over the past 10 years, the golf course has used about (three years were estimated) 562,386 million gallons of water that would have cost it $1,550,968 at the going rate. How much has it paid for that water? Not one red cent.
So the rates have been ratcheted up so high that many residents can’t afford to water their lawns so the golf course can water its lawn at no cost.
And now the city manager wants to raise the water rates 60 percent over the next 10 years.
The sanitation utility situation is just as bad. In addition to the $2,651,894 it has paid for street maintenance the last nine years, the city lent $1,138,713 of its money to the golf course for its irrigation system and $800,000 to the library for its new building. If you include the golf course and library current receivables of $927,053 with the $1,873,842 sanitation has in cash, it has reserves of $2,800,895. Undeterred, the city manager proposes to raise the rates about 40 percent over the next ten years.
I know I don’t have to remind you it is your money we are talking about.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Cheering our republic’s demise on social media
Democrat vs. Republican. Conservative vs. Liberal. Black vs. white. Male vs. female. Pro-choice vs. pro-life.
These are the themes that saturate our mainstream media, social media, newspapers, magazines and, because of the former, our daily lives.
Division is everywhere. Where are the voices that bring people together? Where are those who would heal the deep divides that are being so obviously exploited, day after day?
Don’t we all want the same things? Don’t we all want to be safe, secure, able to pursue our happiness and enjoy our God-given rights?
It’s time to forgive our grievances and work together, or we’re done. The Republic is dying and we’re sharing its demise with our Facebook friends, cheering it on.
Daniel Bybee
Kooskia
Discussing pay raises for city staff now is shameful
Let me get this straight. The Lewiston city manager has proposed pay raises for the city senior staff and is using a nationwide survey to check in many Eastern cities to see what their employees are being paid.
Why doesn’t he call Boise to see what they are paying, or would that mean a pay cut for the city staff?
Our city manager is already making more money than Gov. Brad Little and I am quite sure the senior staff ranks right up their also.
Even discussing a staff pay raise when many people in Lewiston are out of work or working part-time is shameful.
Sharrol St. Marie
Lewiston