Selfishness is a plague
It’s admirable that John “Lucky” Brandt is finally advocating for people to get vaccinated.
That doesn’t redeem him for all his encouragement to not get the same vaccination. And sadly, there’s been no acknowledgement of the many people the Brandt family almost certainly spread the infection to. It would be easy to claim the Brandt family deserves what happened to them because of all the innocent people they likely infected. How many people outside the Brandt family did they infect? Will anyone die as a result?
Experts are a thing. People should be heeding their advice prior to needing hospitalization or a coroner.
Are seven of the 11 members of the Brandt family going to have to lose their homes to a wildfire before they heed the science that proves climate change is happening, that it’s man-made, and that it’s CO2/methane from fossil fuels causing it? The science is irrefutable.
Science denial is a cancer on today’s GOP. People are dying because of it. The denial of science and factual reality is a plague among today’s GOP. The willful ignorance emanating from today’s GOP is getting people killed.
It’s pure arrogance that makes a person think they know more than the experts around them who have studied their field their entire lives. It’s pure selfishness to never consider how your choices might affect others in the community, especially when your choices could get another person hospitalized or dead.
Trust the science. It’s our best hope for having a future.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Trying to demonize Fowler
Dan Aherin’s letter in Sunday’s Tribune is yet another example of the cancel culture in action.
Aherin states that a public school would never hire a convicted sexual offender so why would a school employ a “confirmed bigot.”
He equates these two divergent things in an attempt to bring Logan Fowler down to the level of a convicted felon for daring to state his personal opinions in pubic.
By equating him to a sex offender and stating as fact that he is a confirmed bigot, Aherin attempts to demonize Fowler and gather public support to demand his termination from employment.
Aherin further states that Fowler is not employed for a 40-hour week but instead is on the clock 24/7. As such, Fowler is not permitted to have opinions or thoughts different from those of his employer or different from those acceptable to Aherin outside of work, at his home or at his church.
Fowler’s employer has a job description complete with performance standards that he is expected to fulfill in a professional and respectful manner.
Let’s all allow Fowler’s employer to evaluate him against the criteria found in his job description. Let’s not empower the cancel culture to determine Fowler’s employment status using their rules. Let’s not let Aherin or others in the cancel culture be both judges and juries in censoring Logan Fowler’s thoughts or our own thoughts.
If a college cannot be a safe harbor for those with opposing views, then let heaven help us.
Chris Moore
Lewiston