Let’s name next hurricane ‘Fed’
Recommendation: Add the name “Fed” to the approved list of hurricane names. Our federal government (“Fed”) has done more to destroy our country than all of the named hurricanes in our nation’s history combined. Fed is completely off its constitutional rails. It has become a domestic enemy to our way of life. ...
The 250-word limit prevents a comprehensive listing of Fed’s failures, but here are some lowlights.
Who, in their right mind, would knowingly:
a) Incur massive debt to an adversary.
b) Cancel a pipeline, thereby making us energy dependent again, while simultaneously approving a pipeline for an adversary.
c) Remove all pretense of border security and welcome migrants from around the world.
d) Spend 20 years to train 300,000 Islamic fighters for the Taliban, ISIS and Al-Qaeda.
e) Surrender billions in combat gear to those same sworn enemies.
f) Abandon Afghanistan with no plan to extricate our citizens.
g) Provide funding to a lab in an adversarial country for viral research, (this was vociferously denied until damning evidence was irrefutable).
h) Incarcerate men in women’s prisons.
i) Mandate that boys be allowed to participate in girls’ athletics.
j) Allow “peaceful” protestors to burn, loot and pillage cities while indefinitely jailing, without due process, people questioning a questionable election.
k) Ingrain racism in our children by implementing the Critical Race Theory program.
l) Continue to endorse “Defunding police” while violent crime skyrockets. Defunding politicians seems a better option.
Mike Fischer
Nezperce
Learn from the past
Why is it that as human beings learning from the past has plagued us with memory loss? Our history is filled with times of war, famine, recession and oppression and we fail to learn that those paths get us nowhere. Yet we continue to relive those times apparently believing that somehow we’ll get a different result?
How many times touching a hot pan on the stove does it take to learn not to do that again? After doing it once by not paying attention, I know that as my hand gets close, I feel the heat, I pull it back. I’m betting that just about every adult living today has experienced one or more of those times mentioned, yet it seems we’re heading down a road that we’ve been down before.
Are we destined to live our lives in a “Groundhog Day” movie? Or will we wake up, wise up and break that cycle? Possibly we’re too stubborn, and while that can be an asset in certain situations, in vaccinations it is vital that we wise up, read the actual facts and listen to actual medical personnel and not those in media outlets only looking for ratings. If one can use their common sense instead of politics, you have a better ability to make the best choice.
If more than 600,000 deaths, or even half of that number from the first virus attack, doesn’t give you a clue of what to do, will the next 600,000?
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston