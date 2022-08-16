Has anyone else in our general area had trouble with FedEx shipments lately? Has their tracking indicated a delivery date, only to change it to “pending” at the last minute with no further information available? Have they left your package sitting in a warehouse for days, immobile, while indicating it’s “in transit” — which implies movement? Have they proved unable or unwilling to give you an expected delivery date?
This is my experience with my last two FedEx shipments. In truth, the second one isn’t even here yet; it’s been in their Troutdale, Ore., warehouse, the Black Hole of FedEx, since Monday morning. It’s now Wednesday late afternoon. No movement. My last shipment sat nearly a week.
I should have specified another shipper; I had sworn to do that after the last episode, but forgot. I don’t have trouble with either USPS or UPS and I’ll remember next time for certain.
Others might learn from this.
John Marks
Weippe
Off the books
Having worked for bosses in both Russia and Ukraine, I’ve learned a bit about their business styles.
About 80% of each economy is off the books, including meters turned off as oil is extracted, so when we sanction a quarter of Russia’s economy, that’s a quarter of 20%.
In Ukraine, I worked for “Western” bosses. One took me to a plot of land he wanted to develop. He said, “The Russian style is crude. They offer 10%. If the people refuse, they send thugs at night to beat them and chase them off. We aren’t like that. We get the land with the courts and have the police remove them.”
He was proud of that. At least when it was thugs, you’d expect them to be thugs.
One night we were staying at a lodge outside of Kyiv that was also hosting a government party. One of the bosses gestured to the parking lot full of German luxury cars and said, “A poor peoples’ party.”
I looked at him with confusion and he explained, “They pay $10,000 per car. Someone else bought them, but didn’t receive them.”
It’s no surprise to hear the arms being freely given to Ukraine are ending up on the black market, in Kosovo, Serbia and in Kurdistan.
It’s not like our Congress doesn’t know, and our lawmakers are making money off of arms being funneled into the black market. In Kurdistan, that could be a proxy war against Iran.