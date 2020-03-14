The flu is more deadly than COVID-19
I just don’t get it. Everyone’s in a panic about COVID-19. A total of 113,000 people infected and more than 4,000 deaths.
Has anyone looked at the numbers for the flu? Five million people get the flu every year and between 45,0000 and 65,0000 die of it. Should the world panic and the stock markets crash every year?
The good news is with all the panic and events canceled, etc., probably the numbers for the flu will be down for 2020.
Coleyne Lasher
Clarkston
How can we control our population?
I am a one-issue voter. Every woman should have the right to choice. Any political party that seeks to deny every woman this right (the right to an abortion) is a party that is in denial of a basic fact of mankind’s inability to control our population explosion.
Stephen Hawking published an interesting book titled “A Brief History of Time.” He expounded on the idea of a “Big Bang” in a second book, titled “The Universe in a Nutshell.”
In his first book, he created a graph of mankind’s population in 1,000-year intervals. At the beginning of the Christian era, 2,000 years ago, the population stood at .2 billion. A thousand years ago, the population was .4 billion. At AD 1500, the population stood at 1 billion. In 2000, the population was 6.4 billion. These numbers show a geometric rate of increase.
I must admit that Hawking’s take on the Big Bang theory likely requires an “act of faith” on the part of his readership, but is this contrary to any other act of faith?
China is the only country that has taken steps to control its population growth. First, it was the edict that no woman could have more than one child. This edict resulted in population demographics that leave too few youth to support an aging population. Recently, the Chinese relented and now permit two children. Interesting? Only a totalitarian society has been able to solve this geometric growth curve.
Douglas Eier
Pomeroy
Leave President Trump alone
When I read the lead article at the top of the editorial page on March 7, I felt almost physically ill. Haven’t we had enough. Our country has gone through more than three years of gut-wrenching division and turmoil over Russian collusion and impeachment hysteria, all for nothing.
Now the Democrats and their minions are twisting and distorting our president’s words to try to make him look evil and incompetent.
The hoax that our president spoke about was not the virus, it was the Democrats trying to politicize the virus outbreak and turn it against him. We’ll call it Coronagate.
The fact is, President Trump was on top of the situation from the start. He almost immediately stopped travel to the United States from China and other places heavily infected by the virus, for which he was instantly accused of all kinds of crimes against humanity. If he hadn’t done this, we would right now be dealing with many thousands of infected individuals.
When President Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to head the task force to combat the virus, he was met with ridicule. Mike Pence is the second most powerful person in the world and has total access to the president. He was a successful lawyer, a six-term state representative and governor of Indiana. He knows what makes the wheels of government turn. These qualifications will be invaluable to the top-notch medical team that he is leading.
Leave President Trump alone. He’s doing a good job.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston
You have no right to kill
Yes, women do have the right to choose not to get pregnant in the first place, as birth control pills are easily available and cheap, if not free.
They should use them if they don’t want to create a child.
What women don’t have the right to do is kill the child they helped create. After all, the child is not some animal or bird.
Every woman who believes this is a right ought to get down on her knees and thank the good lord that her mother didn’t believe the same thing about having her.
Where do the child’s rights come in? They don’t have a voice in the decision.
Beverly Miles
Clarkston