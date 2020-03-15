Idaho County panel’s bill needs a timeout
S 1332 is a 16-page bill proposed by the Idaho County Commission with major future ramifications for ambulance services and 911 response calls in Idaho County. It deftly transfers the commission’s statutory mandate to control and provide for ambulance services (Section 1 - 31-3901 of the Idaho Code) to local rural property owners.
Is that a good idea? Has it been discussed with those who will be impacted? How do they feel about it? Does it help the dedicated EMS volunteers who donate their time and money to train and serve Idaho County residents?
To my knowledge, the Idaho County Commission has requested no public input or sounded out EMS and Quick Response Unit managers about why they’re pushing this change. There are many informed people who could provide honest, realistic feedback on the reality of creating new ambulance taxing districts that comply with the complex requirements of S 1332.
I respectfully suggest calling a timeout on this bill. Please consider contacting commissioners and/or your legislators as soon as possible and request that S 1332 be held until the 2021 legislative session so we can understand the purpose, goals and on-the-ground reality.
If S 1332 passes, be ready for the following (hypothetical) call to the courthouse later this summer: “You’re having a problem with your ambulance service or staffing for 911 response calls? Sorry, the county is no longer responsible. You might consider circulating a petition to get at least 50 signatures of local folks who want to create a new ambulance service taxing district. Would you like me to email the necessary forms so you can get started? Good Luck.”
Joe Cladouhos
Grangevlle
Slimy snake oil salesman
Oh, brother, there goes Trump again.
I see where our dear leader has a plan to fight the coronavirus. But he can’t conjure up a vaccine overnight like he originally said he would do. And his budget cuts to Health and Human Services have left that department severely depleted in personnel and resources so there has been a lack of testing kits to go around, a key component in combating the virus.
But the virus is beginning to hit some communities and businesses hard, and Trump fears this will hurt economic growth and his reelection chances.
Trump knows he needs to deflect attention from his lack of preparedness and inadequate response to this outbreak, so now he is proposing some form of “payroll tax relief.” This sounds eerily similar to the 2017 tax cuts he championed. He claimed then that middle-income workers would see tax savings of $4,000-$5,000 a year. In reality, working people saw their average paychecks grow by only a few dollars a week. But the wealthy and big corporations had their taxes reduced by billions of dollars. How did that payroll tax relief three years ago work out for you?
I’ll bet the airlines and big oil companies will benefit handsomely from any tax relief bill that Trump is behind. But you and I probably won’t. This guy is nothing more than a slimy snake oil salesman trying to sell a “magic elixir” that cures nothing but will profit him greatly.
David Abbott
Clarkston
The moron in chief overrules science
The Supreme Corruptor’s senile, self-serving behavior has endangered all of us. President Trump has contradicted every major health organization with his false narrative about the coronavirus epidemic.
Through his rallies, speeches, tweets and press releases, Trump has disseminated precisely the wrong message. His behavior has made the epidemic worse.
Trump is saying a COVID-19 vaccine is forthcoming, but health officials say it’s at least a year away. He’s saying the epidemic is lessening, while data shows it’s getting worse. He says it’s no worse that the flu with a death rate less than 1 percent, but the facts show it’s much worse than the flu with a death rate of 3-4 percent.
Every medical association, including the World Health Organization, National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Center for Disease Control, and several other infectious disease institutions, have advocated restricting travel, avoiding crowds and staying home (especially if you’re sick).
Trump, with his idiotic “hunch,” is advocating no restrictions on domestic travel, going to work even if you are sick, and encouraging people to attend his rallies and fundraisers.
Mounting evidence shows that Trump’s White House is downplaying the extent and seriousness of the coronavirus epidemic by altering and censoring information from legitimate health organizations.
That’s just what we need during an epidemic, White House morons overruling medical doctors and scientists.
Paul Oman
Clarkston