Dugger’s being fooled
Marvin Dugger (column, Feb. 23) should be more careful about whom he calls fools, because it is obvious that he is being fooled by GOP propaganda and Trump attorneys who made outlandish claims, such as Alan Dershowitz declaring that a president can do anything that he wants as long as he has the public interest in mind.
Continuing with what he admitted was a minority position (solely his own?), Dershowitz held that a good motive in the public interest can overrule a corrupt one. Former federal prosecutor Dennis Aftergut describes this as “absurd” — “A presidential quid pro quo that includes a corrupt motive is unlawful, regardless of whether the president believes that the country’s well-being depends on it.”
Dugger insists that the House impeachment managers had to charge Trump with a crime, but the founders were clear that this is not necessary for impeachment. Bribery, for example, was not a crime when the Constitution was written, but it is right there as a reason to convict.
Dugger claims that Trump was not allowed due process, but the House Judiciary Committee invited him and his attorneys to defend themselves at the impeachment hearing.
Trump’s team argued that the abuse of power charge was a “newly invented theory,” but the House managers had already quoted Alexander Hamilton stating that “impeachment was the remedy for the abuse or violation of some public trust.” Both Clinton and Nixon were legitimately impeached for abuse of power.
Nick Gier
Moscow
No way to treat UI family
Regarding the University of Idaho’s multi-million dollar budget crisis: Nate Spain, in his March 2 letter to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, writes that “the UI administration likes to remind us that we are all part of the Vandal family and in this together.”
This budget mess has been years in the making, well before Scott Green’s arrival as president of the university. I don’t envy his position, the difficult decisions he must make, and I’m relieved that somebody is at least making them.
But, what rankles is the peremptory way these decisions are being carried out on his behalf. For instance: Teaching assistants in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences were informed by letter on Monday morning, Feb. 24, that henceforth their teaching loads would increase from three to four classes a year. (Faculty, FYI, were told of the decision on the preceding Friday afternoon.) I won’t go into the invaluable cheap labor that TAs traditionally have afforded to universities, the maximal work for minimal pay that they provide as they pursue a college education. I won’t go into the potentially debilitating hit our academic programs will take because of this directive as we recruit and compete with other universities for the best graduate students. I will say this: that the apparent disrespect (“apparent” — I’m offering the benefit of doubt) epitomized by this permanent work increase so bluntly imposed upon our students, without their consultation, without consolation or warning. ...
Well, I wouldn’t treat anybody in my family that way.
Daniel Orosco
Moscow
Media fomenting hysteria
Buried in the Lewiston Tribune on Saturday was a small story which read, “The CDC estimates that 34 million people have had flu this season, and that there have been 350,000 hospitalizations and 20,000 deaths from the flu.”
This season. The flu. 20,000 deaths.
Compare that to 20 deaths this flu season from coronavirus. We are 1,000 times more likely to die from the flu than the coronavirus. Yet, the hysterical headlines from the media continue unabated. Maybe the media should take responsibility for the fear they spread, the wealth and health they destroy.
James Rockwell
Grangeville