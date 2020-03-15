Education isn’t the boogeyman
Sometimes I’m not very proud to be an Idahoan. Why? Well, because just this past Monday, March 9, our elected officials rejected a House higher education budget bill on the grounds that Idaho’s institutions have a “socialist bent.” What’s next? Reduce spending for transportation because nice roads might allow the dreaded boogeyman to motor on in to Idaho?
Come on, lawmakers. Education, at all echelons of learning, is key to the future of America, Idaho included. Don’t lock the door to critical and comparative thinking by pulling up Idaho’s purse strings out of fear or ignorance. Knowledge is power. That’s something every boogeyman understands.
Thank you, area representatives Bill Goesling, Caroline Troy, Mike Kingsley and Thyra Stevenson for having the good sense to support the spending bill. No thanks deserved for Reps. Priscilla Giddings and Paul Shepherd who voted no, in my opinion, out of fear of the boogeyman.
Frances Conklin
Cottonwood
Take it from an addict
I read the editorial “What kind of place calls this justice?” (Jan. 9). The last sentence stated, “If raping a young girl won’t get you sent to prison, what will?” I can tell you what gets you sent to prison in Idaho.
I have been incercerated for more than six months. On April 12, I was sentenced to 36 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance (meth). I freely admit the small quantity of drugs were mine. I’ve had an addiction problem most of my adult life. While there is no underage victim in my crime, I will spend 18 months incarcerated while the taxpayers of Idaho pay for it. Instead of ordering me to rehab where I could address my addiction problem, the state sentenced me to prison.
After my release, I will be put on probation. As soon as I mess up I will be sent back to prison for the next 18 months, again on the taxpayer’s dime. My addiction problem will never be adequately addressed while in prison and my success will rest entirely on my shoulders.
I strongly urge the people of Idaho to consider the possible reforms mentioned in the guest editorial entitled “CoreCivic deserves not one more dime” (Feb. 10).
Do away with felony charges for possession of small amounts of drugs, focus on treatment alternatives and save the prison sentences for violent acts and sex offenders. Take it from an addict: These reforms will address the issue and save taxpayers money.
Lukus Thornton
Lewiston