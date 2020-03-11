Show me the science
Two readers challenged my Feb. 19 letter by stating that there is no science to support Ms. Robbie Paul’s contention that genes transmit memories of events.
One claimed, without evidence, that my opinion is just wrong, which simply makes that just his opinion as well, which he is certainly free to express.
The other fellow suggested that I back up my opinion with data research. I would be happy to do so if I were magically able to prove a negative, which is of course impossible, and the reader knows that. I simply said that there was “no science anywhere” to support Ms. Paul’s claim. Perhaps I should have just said that I was unaware of any science anywhere proving that genes transmit memories across generations.
The third reader reacted to my contention by calling me a “white supremacist,” which doesn’t deserve the dignity of a response.
At any rate, I’m still unaware of any such science. Should either of the two gentlemen (or any other reader) know of any such evidence, or come across some, I would happily consider changing my opinion that Ms. Paul’s “expertness” is simply her belief, to justify her participating in the victimhood of some of her ancestors.
RICK ROGERS
Clarkston
Why would Russia help?
The “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation was based solely on the Steele dossier, a total fairy tale bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
This dossier was the basis for obtaining a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to investigate the Trump campaign and then later the Trump presidency. The “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation led to the Mueller investigation, which found zero evidence of collusion.
The Nunes memo proves the Steele dossier was total garbage, and pointed to some nefarious behavior on the part of the CIA and the FBI.
Now Shelby Pierson — who works for Joe Maguire, director of national Intelligence — supposedly briefs the House Permanent Select Committee on intelligence on collusion into the 2020 election. That was not the nature of the brief, but somehow it got leaked to the press that the Russians were attempting to interfere on behalf of Trump. Funny that Adam Shiff is the head of the committee.
When pressed by committee members for evidence of this interference, there was none. Also, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said he had not been informed of any intelligence that justified the claim.
To think that Russia would want Trump as president is preposterous. Trump has been a thorn in the side of Russia by expanding sanctions. Trump has expanded sanctions on Russian-owned Gazprom and Nord Stream 2, two of Russia’s biggest gas producing companies.
Why would Russia help Trump, who is a capitalist, over Bernie Sanders, who is a socialist? Think about it.
Michael Gormley
Lenore