For those of us fortunate enough to afford a subscription to the Lewiston Tribune, let’s take a moment to remember and thank the newspaper carriers that, through rain, sleet, snow and shine, deliver our papers right on time.
We keep an envelope by our rubberband collection, and each week deposit $2. It adds up to a tidy, if not exorbitant, sum at the end of the year, and I know my carrier appreciates it.
In a year marked by partisan bickering, violence, and tragedy, it feels good to help your fellow travelers make their journey around the sun a bit more comfortable. Give it a try.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Color me unsurprised
Well the Lewiston Tribune has not surprised me with Eric Barker’s front page article (Dec. 12), revealing its bias regarding the dams on our rivers.
Fair and balanced is not something the Tribune practices. The people who oppose the dams are river fishing guides, out-of-state and out-of-the-area fishermen and the Indian tribe. All of the above rely on salmon/steelhead for their income or sport, some with gill nets so they can sell those fish for profit.
The rest of us benefit from the dams with reasonably priced electricity, flood control and the ability to fish for those fish for our dining and sport. The “snowflakes” want to rely on wind, solar and atomic power generation, which is a crock because all except the atomic power systems are not reliable and the atomic generation is extremely dangerous.
These same “snowflakes” want to give up all of our carbon fuel, etc., that the Chinese and underdeveloped countries will not give up as the major polluters of the atmosphere.
I suggest that the dam breachers quit relying on the fish for their income and go to work at a job.
ROY DOTSON
Lewsiston
Beware party loyalty
I am happy to be a citizen of the oldest republic in history. I reflect on the the early leaders creating a form of government that would bond 13 colonies into a nation that would thrive on a continent which was already inhabited and claimed by three world powers.
They looked forward and were concerned that political parties would develop and be controlled by the emerging American aristocracy.
Regarding party loyalty, and the benefits of loyalty, would exceed loyalty to the nation (political support or appointment, university tenure or bargain deals in Martha’s Vineyard), they feared it would stagnate the function of a central government. It looks to me they were correct.
That is my view, from the bottom looking up.
William Gonnello
Clarkston
Protect your water rights
Are your water rights protected? Pay close attention. To the north, Bonner and Boundary county residents received letters regarding Idaho water rights. This is currently in legislation at Boise.
It is your responsibility if you want to file these. All waters — spring fed, ponds, wells or tributaries on your property.
You should research to protect yourselves and your families. Time will run out soon. Your water could go unprotected during drought and lower water tables in the future.
There could be concerns for cattle ranchers, farmers and homesteads with possible future stipulations.
You can go online at the state of Idaho Department of Water Resources in Boise for more information.
Don’t call and harass the state. They work for us. Please spread the word. It is your choice to file now.
Taawna Lightfoot
Kendrick
No Monday, no me
I have subscribed to the Lewiston Tribune since the 1960s, but I canceled my subscription last week because they don’t have a Monday paper and the Tuesday paper doesn’t have much information about Sunday info, which I like to read.
The cost is $27 a month for online, whereas the Spokesman-Review is $10 per month, seven days a week.
Garry Taylor
Spokane Valley