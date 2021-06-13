Stagnating
From 1993 to 2018, Idaho’s job growth reached 66 percent while job growth in north central Idaho was 13 percent, just one-fifth of the state average and far below Idaho’s other five regions.
Since 2018, J.C Penney, Macy’s, Kmart, Shopko and Safeway permanently closed in Lewiston. Horizon Air ended its Lewiston service. The Lewiston Tribune eliminated its Monday edition after 115 years of daily publication.
In a letter to Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch in 2009, 21 Lewiston business owners identified Lewiston’s economic needs, including new transportation infrastructure and funds for economic development. The greatest need identified was eliminating continued uncertainty surrounding the lower Snake River dams.
U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, has proposed an extensive 10-year investment in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley totaling $850 million, including $200 million for the valley’s three ports, $150 million to restore the cities’ waterfronts; $100 million for economic development, and much more. Simpson’s proposal also includes funding for projects not necessarily in Lewiston that would also benefit the city, such as $1.5 billion for grain unit-train loaders, the establishment of a lower Snake River National Recreation Area, and salmon and steelhead recovery. A reasonable estimate of total investment in Region II plus Asotin County in eastern Washington is $1.92 billion. Yet many of the region’s elected officials have trashed Simpson’s proposal.
Do residents of north central Idaho prefer remaining at the bottom of Idaho’s economic barrel, living with continued dam uncertainty and watching our Snake River salmon and steelhead go extinct? Really?
Linwood Laughy
Moscow
Responding to Bradbury
When I read Councilor John Bradbury’s June 6 letter in the Lewiston Tribune, I was a little dubious about the 45 percent of the Lewiston citizens subsidizing the water for the other 55 percent — in particular for the city exemptions in the Lewiston City Code.
The Orchards parks get their water from Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District and pay them a negotiated rate. The one and only city cemetery is equally accessible to most anyone. If they are willing to pay the price for a plot, it would include a perpetual care fee (aka mowing, trimming, watering, etc). That fee goes into a trust fund and the income from that fund is supposed to pay toward the perpetual care.
The city fire department isn’t charged by either the city or LOID for firefighting water.
The city street sweepers use city water.
Servicing the city sewers and storm drains, the public works department uses both LOID and city water, depending on the location of the sewers and storm drains.
In the Orchards, the city only services the Lewiston Orchards Sewer District sewer lines. The Central Orchards Sewer District services its own sewer lines. Neither LOID nor the city charges for the water used by the city public works.
The city provides water north of Stewart Avenue. South of Stewart Avenue is mostly LOID.
The current city water delivery system leaks. Leaks cost money. The fee increase is intended to fix those leaks.
So is the 45 percent subsidizing the 55 percent?
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
Thinking outside the box
Here’s a Pride Month suggestion on scholastic athletics that is certain to upset the soulless minions of conformity at the Lewiston Tribune — and in Boise and Olympia: Replace the male/female binary split as much as possible with non-binary competitive classes.
A model for these classes exists in Motorsports like IMSA where groups of differently “spec’d” autos compete in the same event with podium finishes available for each class and for overall performance.
Human “specs” could include hormone levels, muscle mass and others (there are people far more expert in such variables than I and the specifications should be determined by them).
Athletes then compete in the class range into which their measurements fall. DNA and which set of wedding tackle one was born would no longer enter into the picture.
Obviously sports like track and field would lend themselves more readily to this solution than others and there would be lots of kinks to work out.
It might not be a perfect solution but it’s one that attempts to move the discussion outside the binary box that has held scholastic athletics captive for at least a half-century.
The discussion inside the binary box consists mostly of calling those who hold the opposing view nasty names without deriving a solution that effectively helps both cis-gender and transgender athletes.
That’s a failure of which no one can be proud.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin