New title for Branco
Regarding A.F. Branco’s cartoon of June 4: It should have been more accurately titled, “ If Q-a-Nut fact checkers existed back when ...”
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Nothing personal
Recently, we have been accused of being “selfish, obtuse, self-centered, irrational, opinionated, disingenuous, hypocritical, not capable of civil discussion, dismissive, short sighted, damn derogatory, cancel culture leftists, pushing snake oil” and “not wanting the jail in our backyard.” Thirty-five years ago we built our home in the Heights with an exceptional view of the landfill. If what was in our backyard was a priority, we would certainly have gone elsewhere. A jail is not ideal, but we’re definitely not “not in my backyard” people. We want what’s best for our community, always have and always will. We wrote four pages of public input, all fact-based comments, to the city and the public works zoning hearing committee, encouraging them to listen to the assessment of the engineers and consider the issues of overspending without enough funding for site prep, future maintenance and operation costs, insufficient capacity due to staffing limitations and all the real reasons that support the need to make the most cost-effective decision.
The Lewiston Tribune chose to write only that “Jack Worle advocated for a speedy resolution to the issue.” Really? Property taxpayers beware: We have been fooled before and are now paying the price. Why isn’t the aquatic center in the port area? So much for tourism development in the port. Really? Building a new courthouse in Clarkston took priority over an urgent need for a new jail. Building it on 14th Street is not a personal issue. It’s a wise use of our money issue. Really.
Pat Worle
Clarkston
Making a bad bet
Banks shouldn’t gamble. Yet 60 of the world’s largest banks collectively put $3.8 trillion into fossil fuel companies from 2016 to 2020 (Banking-on-Climate-Chaos-2021.pdf). These banks include Chase, Citibank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.
Why do banks support products that destabilize the climate for farmers, hydropower, and forestry? They might say it’s profitable, but is it? Savvy investors don’t think so. Exxon lost $20 billion in 2020; its stock dropped 30 percent during the last decade. And last week, shareholders had to force its board to realize customers want cheaper, cleaner, sustainable power.
Government subsidies encourage this corporate incompetence. Conservative estimates put U.S. direct fossil fuel industry subsidies at $20 billion a year, with 20 percent going to coal and 80 percent to natural gas and crude oil (FactSheet_Fossil_Fuel_Subsidies_0719.pdf).
Bankers similarly don’t appear to be concerned about losing their shirts when their fossil fuel gambles fail. Because as the Great Recession bailouts showed, banks don’t lose their shirts; they lose ours.
Fossil fuel bankers may be irresponsible clowns, but we only have ourselves to blame if we let them use our money to undermine our livelihoods. We must ask banks to stop making foolish loans or move our money to clean banks and credit unions.
Simon Smith
Pullman