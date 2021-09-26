Stroschein for school board
The purpose of this correspondence is to express my strong support for Charles Stroschein as a candidate for the board of directors of Independent School District No. 1.
Stroschein is an intelligent, capable, dedicated and personable individual. I believe Stroschein would be a unique asset as a member of the board of directors of Independent School District No. 1.
Since I first met Stroschein in January of 2009, I have had the opportunity to work closely with him on many various criminal and civil legal matters. I have always found Stroschein to be an enthusiastic and extremely capable attorney. In particular, as long as I have known him, Stroschein has demonstrated an intellectual curiosity that is unique among professionals. I believe it is this intellectual curiosity, combined with an unwavering dedication for public service, that would make Stroschein a unique and talented member of the board of directors of Independent School District No. 1.
If elected, Stroschein will work hard to represent the best interests of the children in his district.
I know Stroschein is a concerned and dedicated professional. He will bring his vision, expertise and dedication to Independent School District No. 1.
I am proud to support Charles Stroschein in his election to the board of directors of Independent School District No. 1.
Thank you for your attention to this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me at any time.
Adam Green
Grangeville
Deplores fear tactics
I thank the Lewiston city clerk for sending out the pamphlet for voters last week concerning the upcoming election on our form of city government. I have issues with some statements.
On the second page, I take offense to the use of the word corruption in three different paragraphs. The KEEP support for the council/city manager form of government is inferring this form of government will be “less susceptible” to corruption than the SMART form of government and it will also be easier for a councilor to “engage in activities that endanger Lewiston residents” than with the council/manager form of government. This is a government of fear not based on facts and to imply this is outrageous.
The statement that the present form of government saves “valuable taxpayer money” is up for debate, considering all the remarks I read in the paper and hear about the rising taxes, water and sanitation rates, not to mention salaries.
The other statement I found interesting is that the present council can “terminate a city manager immediately.” They may think this, but it is a very long process. ...
I am very much in favor of having the city of Lewiston divided into districts and having a councilor elected from each of these districts so all of Lewiston is represented on the council. I would hope this is taken under consideration.
Voting is one of the most important acts we do as citizens, so please study the facts and then vote Nov. 2.
Sharrol St. Marie
Lewiston
Disappointed
Overwhelmed by the influx of COVID-19 patients, hospitals in our area, including St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, have gone to crisis standard of care. Ardent pleas by the medical community to help curb virus spread by vaccinating, masking and social distancing, in many cases, have fallen on deaf ears. I find it more than disappointing that some local entities are failing our medical community by their lack of compliance.
The Lewiston School District has not mandated masking. Superintendent Lance Hansen states, via a Lewiston Tribune article, that the district is committed to providing a safe environment. Yet he fails to require masking, one of the most effective, preventive tools against this airborne virus. Face coverings are available in classrooms and at school entrances, but not on faces, do nothing.
Pictures of some 6,000 attendants filling the stands at the recent Lewiston Roundup, hollering and cheering, and not a mask in sight, was disturbing. What was the Roundup Association thinking? Obviously not about the plight of our overtaxed and stressed medical community.
Peggy Snyder
Lewiston
Liberty and death
On Sept. 19, Dick Sherwin followed his comments on President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers with a famous quote from Patrick Henry: “As for me, give me liberty, or give me death.”
This is doubly ironic.
First, Sherwin’s irony: Choosing to remain unvaccinated increases your likelihood of dying from COVID-19 by a factor of about 10, perhaps more. So choosing liberty is, in effect, choosing a higher chance of death. That is, give me liberty and give me death.
Second, Patrick Henry ironically asked: “Is life so dear ... as to be purchased at the price of chains of slavery?” He was given six slaves by his father-in-law as a part of his wife’s dowry and owned dozens of slaves by the time he died.
Patrick Henry did not give these people liberty. Instead, in his will, he gave these people to his wife and children.
Edward Miller
Lewiston
Witnessed generosity
I want to thank everyone in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. On Sept. 17-18, the Valley Veterans Council held a food drive to benefit the Community Action Food Bank and the Idaho Veterans Home Special Meals Program. I was lucky enough to spend a little time helping out. What I experienced was the incredible generosity of so many people. Some gave a little, some gave a lot and every little bit will make a difference. Thank you to the stores that participated.
Kevin Kelly
American Legion Post No. 13
Lewiston
KEEP ignores facts
KEEP Lewiston didn’t let the facts get in the way of its Voters’ Pamphlet argument for a city manager form of government. It argues transparency. Executive sessions are illegally used to keep information from the public. One meeting to consider buying the old high school was illegal. When I protested, I was told if I didn’t like it, I could leave.
How many of you could read the budget and know the city doesn’t pay the water utility for the water it supplies the golf course, the cemetery, the park system, the fire department and cleaning streets and parking lots, all subsidized by the non-Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District water users.
Did you know that the city intends to buy and rehabilitate a downtown building to house Valley Vision, Visit Lewis-Clark Valley, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston and a “job accelerator” for $1.6 million or that the city has charged the utilities more than $5 million during the past 10 years for using the city streets?
The city trumpets the lowest tax levy rate in years, implying taxes are being reduced. In fact, the reduction was caused by the substantial increase of the assessed value of your property. Your taxes were increased.
When the city attorney told the city manager and the council that several of their budgeting practices were illegal, they invoked attorney-client privilege so you won’t know what is afoot. Why don’t they want you to know?
Transparency? What you aren’t told is often more important than what you are told.
John Bradbury
Lewiston
Pamphlet was biased
I received a Voters Pamphlet in the mail on Sept. 17 regarding Proposition One: mayor or city manager.
I read the pamphlet and thought it was quite biased toward a city manager form of government.
It got me curious and I called the number on the pamphlet to call if you have questions regarding the pamphlet, (208) 746-3671, extension 6203.
I called and asked a simple question: Who paid for the pamphlet? The answer I got was “the city of Lewiston.”
That explains the bias of the pamphlet and another reason for dumping the current city manager form of government.
Jim McIver
Lewiston
Appreciative
I personally would like to thank all of the following people:
1. Firefighters and volunteers who worked so hard extinguishing the many fires we had.
2. Police for their hard work helping in a variety of ways.
3. Another thanks to the men and women who built the road from Winchester to Cottonwood. I never minded stopping so often because I knew it would be great when done, and it is.
If I forget anyone, thanks to you too.
Lee M. Simpson
Craigmont
Sign of the times
We have been living here for 25 years. Not too much happens here, just a couple deer eating up my garden and my roses.
Then last week, I took our recycling to the dump on Appleside Boulevard by the Asotin County recycling bin.
And lo and behold, I looked up and saw a bright colored sign with the time, the temperature and the date on it for everyone to see.
Maybe some day we will get a restaurant so we can go and get a hamburger or something else instead of driving to Asotin or Clarkston.
Yes, we know about the jail that is going up somewhere in the vicinity
Oh well, another 25 years is not too far away
Thanks, again, to Avista.
Clarence Ricard and Kathleen Myer
Clarkston
Tribune missed it
Wow, the United Airlines plane incident at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport was reported by several media outlets, except for the Lewiston Tribune. How is that even possible?
Now I will be canceling my subscription.
Carla Borgen
Lewiston
A story and photograph about the incident appeared in Tuesday’s edition of the Tribune.