Overstocked?
To all those of you that horded toilet paper at the start of the COVID-19 crisis, it looks like you didn’t need that much. Boy, I’ll bet right about now that you’re feeling pretty crappy.
Andy Frei
Cottonwood
Where it comes from
This letter is in response to several letters concerning the misunderstanding of the phrase, “God given rights.”
Our country was founded on the notion that all people are born equal and possess natural or God given rights. These paradigm shifting ideas came from numerous philosophers during the time known as the Enlightenment.
Notions of a social contract theory came from Thomas Hobbes, John Locke, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, and others, such as the economic theory of Adam Smith and the notion of separate but co-equal branches of government from Montesquieu.
Locke’s view held that governments needed the consent of the governed.
These notions of equality and God given rights are encapsulated in our founding document, “The Declaration of Independence,” which clearly states our rights do not come from government. They come from our creator.
I cite two places from our founding document: first, “... and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and Nature’s God entitle them. ...”
The document then states the following famous words known throughout the world: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are endowed by their Creator with certain but unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of happiness.”
Liberty and equality are our God given rights. Our social contract with government is that we may agree to temporarily cede some of our personal liberties for the betterment of our society.
Steve Wright
Juliaetta
Ranchers squeezed out
I went to the cattle sale at Cottonwood on May 22, and the market was in the toilet. High quality 840-pound steers sold for $1.01 a pound. Three months ago, before the virus, they were selling for $1.30 to $1.40 a pound.
A few years ago, when the cattle market was at its highest, feeder cattle were bringing $2.50 a pound.
Four major packers control more than 80 percent of the market in the U.S. They are JBS, Cargill, Smithfield Foods and Tyson Foods.
Smithfield Foods is the largest pork processor and hog producer in the world. The company owns the hogs from birth to slaughter. They have eliminated thousands of family farms that raised hogs. Smithfield Foods is owned 100 percent by WH Group of China.
JBS is the largest processor of beef and chicken in the world. It is owned 100 percent by JBS of Brazil. They send ship loads of beef to the U.S. from areas in Brazil known to have foot-and-mouth disease. A few years ago, they had their licenses suspended for shipping rotten meat to the U.S.
These people are not nice people and are comparable to the old Chicago Mafia. They are very good at manipulating the markets.
Tyson Foods ran ads all over the U.S. saying there was a shortage of beef. The consumers ran like a bunch of sheep to the grocery stores and purchased the highest price beef in history, while the cattlemen get prices they received 40 years ago.
Gary Willson
Reubens