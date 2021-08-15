Decide for yourself
... The government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first put the fear in us that if we don’t take the COVID-19 vaccine, we will all die.
Second, if we don’t get the vaccine, we will kill other people.
Third, they start with the bribes — free tickets to big entertainment, games, free beer, free million dollar lottery tickets, etc.
The fourth step is informing NFL players that if they don’t get the vaccine and happen to get COVID-19, they will not get paid.
Fifth, people who work in the medical care field are being mandated to take the COVID- 19 vaccine or they will no longer have a job. ...
I personally know people who will quit if this mandate goes into effect.
I do not wish to be given the COVID-19 vaccine. I have done my research and I do not want cells lines from an aborted baby, ethanol, modified chimpanzee adenovirus and other lab-made chemicals injected into my body. The vaccine is a test; it has not been proven to be effective. I do not wish to be a lab rat. ...
Some of my friends and family members have came down with COVID-19. They were sick for maybe four or five days, then went back to work and normal lives. I also have friends who after taking the COVID-19 vaccine came down with very bad reactions. So do your research. Decide for yourself. But do not let our government force this issue of mandatory vaccination.
Dode Bovey
Lewiston
Biden opened the border
The number of COVID-19 cases in our country is rising dramatically and we only need to look to our southern border to understand why.
Biden administration policies have created an open border. It is estimated that more than 2 million illegal immigrants from 100 different nations will enter our country this year through our southern border. Many of them come from areas with COVID-19 outbreaks or they have walked hundreds of miles in large groups through countries where the coronavirus is running rampant.
When caught, the migrants are given minimal or no COVID-19 testing. Then they are put on buses or airplanes and sent to communities throughout the United States. Those who are not caught spread throughout our country.
Now we are looking at new mask mandates, shutdowns and possible school closures. What the hell.
Drug overdose deaths, especially from fentanyl, have jumped dramatically in just a few months. Illicit fentanyl comes primarily from China. It is shipped to Mexico and smuggled into the U.S. by drug cartels.
With the southern border wide open and our border patrol under-manned, cartels are free to conduct human trafficking and ship their illegal drugs.
Crime, especially in big cities, has skyrocketed. MS-13 and the drug cartels are moving across the border into our communities and setting up their crime networks. Our Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency has had their power to arrest and deport criminal aliens cut dramatically.
The Biden administration’s policy of open borders is creating deadly havoc in our country.
Marvin F. Dugger
Lewiston
Bringing the world home
I am so pleased — excited actually — that you have funding for a bookmobile.
I grew up in the late ’50s on a farm (Lawrence and Mary Hasenoehrl’s) on Mission Creek Road near St. Joseph’s Children Home, off of U.S. Highway near Jacques Spur.
In our household there were only a few materials to read. We read comic books, the Lewiston Tribune, National Geographic, a Mother Goose children’s book and a book on the Korean war.
That was all we had. This was pre-TV era. We listened often to the radio or talked on a party-line phone.
When a mobile library arrived in front of our house on the country road of Mission Creek, I thought my heart was going to explode with joy. I wasn’t lonely anymore. I could check out books. ...
I was a child. I had no money but I had access to the world.
In closing, there was an important project called the Pack Horse Library Project. This Works Progress Administration program ran between 1935 to 1943.
The hired women rode on horseback or mules to remote regions in the Appalachian Mountains delivering books to individual homes or schools. The project employed around 200 people, involving 30 libraries, that reached 100,000 residents in rural Kentucky.
Now I am 74 years old living in Minnesota. I visit my local library nearly every day because I am an insatiable reader. And I think the thrill I still feel, from the early days of bookmobiles, is still alive.
Jeanette Hasenoehrl Fordyce
West St. Paul, Minn.