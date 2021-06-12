Estes is delusional
To document just how inverted reality is for former President Donald Trump’s cultists, you just have to read the June 6 letter by David Estes.
Estes ran for Nez Perce County commissioner.
Estes’ first claim is the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol was not an insurrection.
Insurrection is one of the few crimes defined in the U.S. Constitution. The riot and associated crimes stopped the counting and recording of the Electoral College votes. This, by constitutional definition, is insurrection. It’s a delusional lie to claim otherwise.
Now let’s examine Estes’ argument that everything that happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was acceptable because “it’s their building, and they had a right to be there.”
Capitol police ordered rioters to leave. The insurrectionists fought through police and broke in while chanting homicidal threats. Ironically, Estes, a former police officer, is claiming it’s a citizen’s right to disobey direct orders from law enforcement because we pay taxes.
Take Estes’ argument to the next logical step. Why aren’t we allowed to commandeer city, county and state vehicles if the need or desire suits us? If that vehicle is locked, isn’t it our right to break in and hotwire it? After all, they’re publicly owned vehicles in the same way that all city, county, state and federal buildings belong to the public.
Estes even claims 74,223,369 is a larger number than 81,282,916.
Estes once again highlights how utterly unfit he and every other Trump cultist is to hold public office.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
What changed?
We now have the third housing development going on at Cougar Ridge. We attended the first two Nez Perce County commissioner meetings where it was always planned as 5-acre lots for the horse people. The first ads from the real estate company showed a smiling couple holding their horse’s head with high snowcapped peaks in the background.
I guess real estate companies have very loose rules for truth in advertising. The original plan was for a lake for a golf course where they now have houses. One house has had a drainage problem already.
We either missed the notice for the third meeting or it was not printed in the Lewiston Tribune, as they seem to miss a lot in the area now. It then changed to half-acre to 3-acre lots. There are a number of McMansions. We only knew of one 5-acre lot being sold and that has been approved to subdivide by the so-called planning commission and likely by the commissioners.
Some houses in the first development had septic field problems and I have never heard any questions about the availably of water in the aquifer. The state doesn’t know, either. The developer wants to drill a third well. I doubt if the county even has the foresight to think about this.
All they are looking at is the increased tax money they can receive and spend. More trash will be generated, so has anyone thought about a new landfill yet?
Joseph Krempasky
Lewiston