Policies caused fires
Most of the people I know, myself included, have always believed that the main job of the Idaho Fish and Game Department was to manage fish and wildlife.
Apparently, they now think they are land managers. However, it goes back to what I have said all along, which is that proper grazing diminishes fuels and lessens fire danger.
The costs of the Craig Mountain fires — the unhealthy air that these fires produce, the loss of wildlife, not to mention the stress and the fear and cost of evacuations — are examples of what happens when land is not managed properly.
Idaho hunters and fishermen expect their wildlife resources to be managed properly by the agency designated to do that job. It is time to speak up. Call your legislators, your county commissioners and the governor.
P. J. Walker
Lewiston
Rolovich needs no shot
Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich should not be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine. ...
The so-called vaccine risks are numerous. The shot is elective and experimental. There are no long-term studies. It is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine is genetic therapy that simply “turns you into an asymptomatic carrier,” according to Dr. Richard Fleming, who was interviewed on Covid.Daystar.com. It was pushed under Emergency Use Authorization as governed by the (1964) Helsinki Declaration and the (1947) Nuremberg Code, which references no pressure, coercion or threat of reprisal.
Various doctors have spoken out against the vaccine, including the highly esteemed, credentialed and highly published (supremely qualified) Dr. Peter McCullough, who stresses the importance of especially early treatments, of which there are many.
McCullough successfully treated patients even into their 90s.
One mother, whose daughter —12-year-old Maddie De Garay, a healthy, energetic straight- A student — participated in a Pfizer coronavirus clinical trial, tearfully told of the extreme adverse reaction she experienced. She became gravely ill and still suffers many effects. ...
Rolovich should fire a preemptive strike across the bow by getting an attorney. He should also tell WSU that if he were to get the shot, they must agree to accept full culpability and responsibility by signing a formal agreement stating: “If there is any injury to me — or death — you agree to accept full responsibility.”
Also, check Dr. Peter Breggin’s book titled: “COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey.”
Kelly Jones
Clarkston