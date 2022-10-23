Rep. Brandon Mitchell has been doing an excellent job serving in the Idaho House and we need to reelect him to continue on this positive trajectory. Mitchell is a successful business owner who knows how to budget, how to cut unnecessary costs and how important it is to reduce wasteful spending. During these uncertain and trying economic times, thanks to Democratic policies that produce record inflation, we need business-minded, common-sense Republican representatives such as Mitchell.
Along with working to reduce burdensome small business regulations, Mitchell has also been working on property tax relief and election integrity. Our elections are not secure. Amazon address labels and student ID cards should not be legitimate verification to vote.
Mitchell is correcting this so our Idaho elections are actually determined by Idahoans, not out-of-state individuals. Your wallet and your vote need Rep. Mitchell.
Vote Brandon Mitchell for Legislative District 6 House seat.
Heather Moore
Lewiston
Chooses Arkoosh
Please vote for Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general on Nov. 8.
Arkoosh is not a partisan hack like his opponent. He is a native Idahoan who will represent all of Idaho’s citizens. He will respect and enforce the U.S. and Idaho constitutions and our current state laws and codes.
Arkoosh has extensive experience litigating water rights, as well as civil, criminal and administrative law. He has been counsel on more than 100 federal cases, with dozens of cases before the state supreme court and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Former Rep. Raul Labrador has stated plainly he is not running to enforce the law. He wants to help write legislation catering to the ultra-conservatives in our state such as Mike Kingsley, Heather Scott and Prisilla Giddings who represent the John Birch Society and Idaho Freedom Foundation extremists in the Idaho Legislature, not actual Idaho Republicans or Idaho values.
Arkoosh has the support of more than 50 prominent Republicans, including former governors, attorneys general, legislators and justices who recognize he is a far superior attorney with the right experience.
Arkoosh will be an attorney for Idaho, not just the GOP.
Please join me in supporting Tom Arkoosh for attorney general.
Richard Kremer
Lewiston
Last man standing
Since early 2003, the Jack in the Box restaurant has allowed retired members of the 148th FA Battalion, Idaho Army National Guard, who mobilized in 1951 for the Korean conflict, to use their facilities for a coffee group of sometimes as many as 25 members to meet every Monday morning for one to two hours.
That group has slowly deteriorated to one or two remaining members. Age has taken its toll.
I would like to thank all of the employees of the Jack in the Box restaurant, past and present, for their support of our veterans group — sometimes with free coffee and sometimes with doughnuts and cookies.
Most of these veterans are deceased now or their health issues make it impossible to attend.