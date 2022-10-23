Reelect Mitchell

Rep. Brandon Mitchell has been doing an excellent job serving in the Idaho House and we need to reelect him to continue on this positive trajectory. Mitchell is a successful business owner who knows how to budget, how to cut unnecessary costs and how important it is to reduce wasteful spending. During these uncertain and trying economic times, thanks to Democratic policies that produce record inflation, we need business-minded, common-sense Republican representatives such as Mitchell.

