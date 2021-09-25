Biden delivered
Before and after the 2020 election, some irreverent souls expressed doubt concerning the devotion to country, reliability and even the veracity of Joseph Robinette Biden.
Speaking in Chinese, Biden said: “C’mon, man.”
Others even stretched the bounds of credibility, alleging that the officials who ensured fair, honest, and complete ballot counting in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia were somehow compromised. Former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and the FBI’s James Comey said the elections were 125 percent honest.
Everybody knows of the unimpeachable honesty of Clapper, Brennan and Comey — those guys wouldn’t lie even for a million. Ten million, maybe.
The aforementioned sterling characters knew that the tales of fraudulent ballots being shipped in truckloads from state to state, and computers being programmed to vote for Biden, regardless of the actual vote, were lies, lies, lies.
Where are the doubters now that events in Afghanistan have vividly demonstrated JB’s fierce loyalty to Xi Jinping and Barack Hussein Obama?
Abandoning Americans, loyal Afghans and billions of dollars worth of sophisticated weaponry to the Taliban, which will deal them to the Chinese to be reverse-engineered — that’s serious fealty to Xi Jinping. It don’t git no better than that.
JB is also rapidly implementing Obama’s plan to “fundamentally change America.” We now have segregation and job loss by vaccination status. Can slave labor camps be far behind?
So repent, you doubting Democrats; fall on your faces and worship China JoeBama — he delivered.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Be neighborly with leaves
Autumn and falling leaves season is here. A good, courteous neighbor will blow his lawn debris and leaves back into his own lawn, not into the street where the leaves end up in a neighboring lawn.
Thank you in advance.
Linda Schatz
Lewiston