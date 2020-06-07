Playing doctor
Rick Rogers is not a medical doctor, public health specialist, epidemiologist, virologist or nurse.
He does Tribune readers a disservice pretending to be any of these noble professions. Idahoans are served best when advice on COVID-19 prevention or health safety is provided by science and fact-based data.
Rogers should limit his political rants to politics and let medical professionals handle medical advice.
After all, lives are at stake.
Larry LaRocco
Boise
COVID-19 isn’t over
It’s sad that people like Rick Rogers won’t go through minor inconveniences such as wearing a mask or going without a haircut to help their fellow Idahoans avoid a horrendous disease.
Idaho is getting 50-plus new COVID-19 cases a day and climbing. This isn’t over.
But then he compares public health measures to “Gestapo tactics.”
If Rogers wants to see real Gestapo tactics, he should watch U.S. military police clear peaceful protesters from a park in front of the White House so that President Donald Trump can have a photo-op.
My World War II vet father, who actually fought the Gestapo regime, would be disgusted at how little people are willing to do to help their fellow citizens.
Kurt Obermayr
Winslow, Ariz.