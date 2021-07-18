Tone deaf
Madness, synonymous with former President Donald Trump and Republicans, plus misinformation, synonymous with conservative Lewiston Tribune contributors, equals data.
The misinformation campaign has angry people mounting “F*** Joe Biden” flags on cars, boats and mailboxes. They are tone deaf to reality. Biden is a president for everyone. And his truthfulness is quite refreshing, compared to the “other guy.”
Biden is trying to include Republicans, a useless venture.
Trump’s first six months of lies dwarf Barack Obama’s and Biden’s combined (Forbes). Additionally, Mary Trump writes extensively about young Donnie’s years of lying.
Tribune columnists pass off genetic nonsense, including geneticist Bob “my genes wear jeans” Hassoldt, biblical nonsense from Dennis “unconditional love (my God) is amoral love (can beat up your God)” Prager, plain old nonsense from Richard “I know everything cause I’m a doctor” Eggleston and incessant droning of evil socialism from Marvin “Flee” Dugger
(Psst. Marvin, laws benefiting citizens are not socialism).
All seem to believe lying politicians will “fix” it.
Unfortunately, Mitch “Mr. Effervescence” McConnell proves helping the poor — under half a million a year — is anathema. McConnell rejects everything, including popular support of voting rights, responsible gun ownership, drinking water, wildfires and clean energy — everything but Republican tax cuts and subsidies.
Just like the “orange God man” (Charlie Sykes), the Kentucky liar scorns anyone who threatens to disrupt cash flows, makes a seemingly intentional nosedive into fascism and best of all, employs exceptional use of constituent dumbing down programs, i.e. Fox News, Facebook, Parler, etc.
Jim Roach
Moscow
Biden’s mind is slipping
OK, come on, man. Here’s the thing: If you can pretend that Bruce Jenner is a woman, Kamala Harris is Black, and Joe Biden is sane, then you can pretend I’m wearing a mask.
And I venture to say that if Biden is the answer, then how stupid was the question?
CNN and MSNBC won’t show you any of the rapid cognizant decline of the current president because they don’t dare. But it can be seen on video for anyone to view. It has become much worse in the past three months and world leaders — Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un — have seen it because of the unfiltered news overseas. And don’t think for a minute they won’t take advantage of this.
In one-on-one visits without flash cue cards, it is painful to watch him straining to remember what he has been told to say, struggling to remember what pocket his notes are in and, on many occasions, commenting that he will get in trouble if he comments on certain subjects. It is cringe-worthy to say the least.
This will not end well for anyone, with violence increasing nationwide, chaos and major drug trafficking at the wide open border, pressure by the left to defund law enforcement and eliminate Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Control. Felons are being released from prisons and major efforts are in the wings to remove guns from law-abiding citizens.
John Webb
Reubens
Save salmon, save money
The Columbia Basin is home to orcas, steelhead and six species of salmon. All of these are keystone species. All are integral to the success of their ecosystems.
Salmon have been important in indigenous culture and lifestyle in the region for thousands of years. They define themselves as salmon people.
It would cost just $2 billion to breach the four lower Snake Riverdams and replace the electricity they generate with solar and wind. This compares to the tens of billion dollars that have been spent on salmon recovery, pushing the Bonneville Power Administration to the brink of insolvency.
The Columbia Basin Initiative is $33.5 billion, but a lot of that money is long overdue investments in Idaho communities that have caused us to be so dependent on the ports.
Let’s save money and save the salmon.
We have so much to gain and not much to lose from dam breaching. I urge Sen. Mike Crapo to support his colleague’s Columbia Basin Initiative.
And I encourage readers to call his office and reiterate that.
Arianna Mangubat
Meridian