Donald Trump always tries to win arguments or disputes with or about him through the lens of public opinion. He tries to manipulate public observation and, thus opinion, by spreading disinformation, collusion theories and attacks against the establishment.
Our system of courts was founded in the 1780s on the premise the judicial system must operate separately from the political systems in power — the Republican and Democratic parties — and follow the letter of the law, no matter who is affected by such procedure.
So Trump attacks the Department of Justice by accusing it of doing the very thing that he tried to force former FBI Director James Comey as well as former Attorneys General William Barr and Jeff Sessions and others at DOJ to do — to become his willing accomplices.
And what does Attorney General Merrick Garland do? He follows the exact rule of law, requesting that the court reveal the warrant, giving Trump the opportunity to object to having the warrant revealed. So if Trump objects, he is the only one trying to hide that information from you and me.
Why? Because it would disclose some probability of lawbreaking he does not want you and me to know about.
When will normal, everyday, run-of-the mill Republican voters, like many of the readers of this newspaper, wake up and understand that Trump does not give a damn about you, me and the law that governs us?
When will we stand up for men and women like Garland?
Thank God for Garland.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Something seems foul
I read this Oct. 27, 2021, Lewiston Tribune item while researching local use of American Rescue Plan Act funds:
Nez Perce County will fund the remaining $2.25 million in incentives of an overall $4 million deal that brought United Airlines to Lewiston, but the money will pass through Visit Lewis Clark Valley to avoid the kind of multiyear contracts prohibited by state law.
To my somewhat jaded, raised-back-East ears, that sounds like United was bribed with the federal grant (i.e. taxpayer) money.
It also sounds like the tourism bureau is acting as a “bagman” in order to help the county end-run state law.
Is Visit Lewis Clark Valley getting a cut of the money for facilitating the contract?
Why did my local newspaper blandly report this seemingly unseemly practice without raising these concerns?
Maybe nothing is rotten in Nez Perce County, but this affair certainly seems foul.
Fair or foul, the same civic-minded residents who changed Lewiston’s city government need to keep their eyes on Nez Perce County.
It’s your money they’re spending.
According to Idaho Code Chapter 16, 31-1605: “Any taxpayer may appear and be heard upon any part or parts of said tentative budget. Such hearing may be continued from day to day but must be concluded by the second Monday in September.”
The draft budget and notice of the initial meeting are due out this month.
I advise you to be prepared and polite, please. Civil matters should be conducted with civility.