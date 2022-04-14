Tax money isn’t free
Give me a break. According to the Lewiston Tribune, the Idaho County commissioners are proposing a new $7.5 million jail and Commissioner Denis Duman says they would “use no taxpayer dollars” to pay for it because it would be mostly paid for by the American Rescue Plan.
And where, pray tell, did Congress get funding for the American Rescue Plan?
Taxpayers, of course. These are taxpayers who pay federal taxes, who will be on the hook to pay for the debt (plus interest) that was sold to fund the legislation and who who are paying inflated prices due in part to all the money that has been printed by the Federal Reserve.
Contrary to what politicians want citizens to believe, there is no “free money.” Idaho County needs a new jail and I am pleased the county commissioners have a proposal to fund it. I am not pleased with the deception being used by politicians of all persuasions who pretend taxpayers are not on the hook for Congress’s exorbitant expenditures.
Elayne Murphy
Kooskia
Where did Klatt see that?
I checked the last six months of Quinnipiac Polls and did not see one regarding whether Republicans or Democrats would stay to fight invaders. I wonder where David Klatt saw that information.
I am a Democrat, but we have plenty of guns used for hunting, not killing people. So to say that Democrats are anti-gun is not correct. I think most Democrats and quite a few Republicans oppose citizens having large magazines and assault rifles and would like background checks for gun purchases.
It seems to me that more Republicans are willing to fight to destroy democratic institutions than defend the country. Most, if not all, of the rioters on Jan. 6 who stormed the nation’s Capitol were waving Trump flags.
More than 700 of them have been charged with various violations of the law, many pleading guilty or have been convicted.
Remember that one of the reasons that Gen. James Mattis resigned as secretary of Defense under President Donald Trump was that Trump cut the defense budget. Now President Joe Biden wants to increase Pentagon spending from $704 billion under Trump to $715 billion, and this was last year before Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
I am actually not that thrilled about spending so much money on defense, but facts are facts.
Trump treated the generals in his cabinet as “my generals” to do his wishes, claiming that he knew more than his generals. Yeah right.
Biden actually listens to his generals.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Historic vote
Congratulations to newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Her stellar credentials, vast experience and strong character will add energy to what some see as a stodgy institution.
Of course, no proceeding would be complete without the performative antics of three Republican senators, who evidently objected to being led kicking and screaming into the 21st century.
Sens. Lindsey Graham and Jim Inhofe couldn’t figure out how to tie their neckties in order to conform to the Senate standards of attire, so they voted from the cloakroom. Sen. Rand Paul kept the floor waiting for his vote for 15 minutes while he was trying to teach himself how to either tell time or turn a doorknob. Your guess.
Thank goodness the adults in the room prevailed in this historic vote.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia