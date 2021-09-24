Deadly Freedom Foundation
I wonder when the great state of Idaho will start listing the Idaho Freedom Foundation as the cause of death for citizens dying of COVID-19?
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Last in line
When deciding who gets a ventilator during this needless crisis, doctors are being asked to apply a critical standard of care that attempts to maximize the number of life years saved. By these criteria, when I was 20 years old and pregnant with my daughter, saving me would have saved 140 life years — 60 for me and 80 for my daughter. So, I’d have been first in line to get a ventilator.
But now, at age 82, I have no life years left to save. So, although I’m healthy and fully vaccinated, if I got critically ill, I’d have little chance of receiving a ventilator in a hospital full of unvaccinated younger people. All I can do is isolate whenever possible, wear a mask and hope for the best.
For those of you who are still unvaccinated, please maximize your own life years and those of your friends and family by getting the shot.
Sharon Taylor
Lewiston
Choose life
Fellow Idahoans, please don’t die. Choose life.
Get vaccinated.
Gordon Hoffman
Lewiston