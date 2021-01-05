A true loss for Moscow
Marilyn Lysohir-Coates’ excellent letter to the editor about the University of Idaho changing the mission of the Prichard Art Gallery is a perfect example of the saying “You don’t know what you’ve lost until it is gone.”
As transplanted New Yorkers who were frequent museum and gallery-goers, the Prichard under Roger Rowley’s leadership and vision was one of the biggest reasons we felt comfortable telling friends that living in Moscow was like living in New York City, only on a smaller scale. From the beginning, we have been major supporters of the gallery, but have no interest in supporting the university’s parochial view of the gallery as merely exhibition space for student and faculty art.
As Lysohir-Coates so rightly said, “Without the gallery, Moscow becomes just another small town in Idaho.”
It certainly will relinquish any legitimate claim to being the Heart of the Arts. This is truly a sad and misguided decision by the university.
Barbara and Richard Wells
Moscow
Passing down the word
In today’s woke culture, and as previously explained by Tribune Managing Editor Craig Clohessy, the Lewiston Tribune elects to follow the Associated Press Stylebook in all written presentations.
I don’t recall the process by which the AP was elected as the sole arbiter of the English language, but it matters not. To Tribune readers, it’s the word as passed down by ye Lord High Clohessy.
I understand language evolves, and it’s incumbent upon newspapers to document that evolution. Yet the AP (and thus the Tribune) have inserted their liberal/leftist opinions not only into reporting of the news, but also into which words deserve capitalization.
Example: the word Black as a reference to those of the negroid subcategory of the human race: The AP insists (and as I’m sure it will be edited here) the word Black must be capitalized to force us to specially appreciate the special trials imposed on and endured by that group,
Yet since the beginning, any pronoun references to the almighty God of Christendom have been the capitalized words He or Him.
That is no longer routinely true in the Tribune.
I anticipate a similar specious explanation. Editorials and news articles now routinely refer to God with the diminutive he and him, as if he’s just another guy on the street. If this paragraph makes absolutely no sense to you and thus appears stupid, then my references have been edited to some arbitrary standard, and the editor has had his little thrill for the day.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Two too many words
Cheers to the Lewiston Tribune writer who devised the title “Toilet paper shelves again left bare once again.” With two fewer words, the title could have been “Toilet paper shelves again left bare.” (Nov. 17, page 2B)
Does the cash-flush Tribune pay headline writers by the word?
In the story, Gov. Jay Inslee “... urged people not to hoard ‘supplies.’ ”
Seattle residents were stripping the shelves of TP.
Our beloved Olympia despot is in full-command mode. He lusted after the presidency, but voters hardly noticed. Still he craves the limelight. So if there’s any hint that an edict, order or command can be made — full speed ahead.
Do you suppose Inslee warned Bill Gates against hoarding money?
Until the Federal Reserve creates hyperinflation, we deplorables could use money. But U.S. currency paper is too slick for use during hyperinflation.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston