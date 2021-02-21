Wall Street vs. Main Street
The latest creative arguments being advanced by Republican windbags and their flunky sycophantic economists against any more stimulus bucks to millions of Americans ... is that if the needy get more money, guess what? They will spend it.
Now that’s a novel idea I doubt anyone but those inept clowns could have come up with.
Oh, and if the needy have bucks to spend, the economy will cook up and boil over, giving us rampant inflation. Better keep them needy so the 1 percent can keep enriching itself without the old inflation bugaboo.
At the same time, some economists are saying not enough stimulus bucks were given to the needy during the financial crisis of 2007-08. Duh, ya think?
Billions were given to corporations and banks in 2007-08 to supposedly keep the financial system from imploding. Part of the banks’ deal required them to work with distressed homeowners to allow more flexible loans so homeowners could avoid foreclosure.
Ha. Sick joke.
The criminal banks stuck the bucks in their trucks and collected interest ... while foreclosing on more than 20 million homes, tossing hapless homeowners into the streets.
The foreclosed properties then sat idle for years before the banks eventually sold them at yard sale prices to real estate developers of the ilk of former President Donald Trump and his buddies. A year after receiving the bailout billions, the banks and other corporate robber barons posted record earnings on Wall Street.
Once again Wall Street flourished while Main Street floundered. ...
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Enemy of the people
Sen. C. Scott Grow: ... You are an enemy of the people of Idaho, ... an enemy of individual liberty and freedom, ... an enemy of cancer patients needing proven treatment prescribed by their doctor. ...
You are the enemy of people living with chronic pain who don’t want to live with pharmaceutical pain pills, ... the enemy of veterans who have served our country valiantly and who are trying to manage their post-traumatic stress disorder without prescription narcotics.
You are the enemy of doctors and scientists who are conducting research to discover new medicines and treatments that could have endless possibilities. You are causing a huge number of citizens to break a law that is rejected throughout most of the country.
While cannabis is already illegal in Idaho, the demand is strong and so is the supply. You prefer the black market and provide sanctuary for gangs and criminals, guaranteeing their income stream rather than controlling the product flow, regulating the safety and quality, and keeping the revenue and taxes in Idaho.
You are an enemy of individual freedom and liberty. People should be the ultimate masters of what goes into their bodies. That’s not for you to dictate to others.
We all know the point of this effort is to deny the freedom of choice for Idahoans now and in the future when we don’t even know what the future holds. ...
You have my attention, along with many other freedom loving Idahoans. Shame on you.
Paula Paananen
Lenore
Protect organized labor
In Congress’ current session, the Protect the Right to Organize Act will be brought to a vote. This piece of legislation reflects the teachings and advocacies of the Roman Catholic church, fundamentally, in this faith’s recognition of the dignity of all of humanity.
Pope Leo XIII, in Rerum Novarum, endorsed the formation of “workingmen’s unions,” arguing that “ they should become more numerous and more efficient.”
Pope Paul VI declared that “among the basic rights of the human person is to be numbered the right of freely founding unions for working people. These should be able to organize economic life in the right way. Included is the right of freely taking part in the activity of these unions without risk of reprisal.”
Pope John Paul II defined unions as “an indispensable element of social life” and that they serve as “a mouthpiece for the struggle for social justice.” He demanded that workers should be assured the right to strike.
In 1986 the American Catholic bishops defended the right to organize in the strongest terms and called for labor law reform to better protect that right.
The PRO Act would answer this clarion call.
Against the solidarity of workers and our rights, as defended by the Catholic church, are the foes who advocate and promote hyper-individuality, the atomization of society and the social Darwinism’s “every man for himself.”
John Andrechak
Kamiah
Small sacrifice
Our president has announced his new detailed federal plan to combat coronavirus on a wartime footing. Immediately after the inauguration, he and the vice president, along with three former presidents and all their spouses, joined for a simple, moving wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
I remembered the three years toward the end of my Marine Corps career when I worked immediately adjacent to Arlington Cemetery, daily reminded by the endless field of simple white grave markers of the ultimate sacrifice paid by those honored there.
When asked by President Joe Biden for us all to simply wear a mask for the next 99 days as part of what we can each do to serve and sacrifice just a tiny bit for our fellow citizens, I also remembered my visit to Walter Reed National Military Hospital in Washington, D.C., eight years ago, honored to attend a special event. I had a patient pass closely by me in his motorized wheel chair.
Operating it by joystick with the prosthesis on his remaining left arm, I noticed, too, that his right arm was missing completely and both legs were amputated above the knee.
In his early 20s maybe, he was followed by his young wife just a couple feet behind, bravely looking stoic and appearing unafraid, like her husband. So how hard can it be for any of us to sacrifice enough now by simply wearing a mask?
Dan Button
Clarkston