GOP needs Peterson
I have known Eric Peterson for more than 40 years. He is a good person. I did not agree with Peterson’s opinion set forth in his recent letter to the Lewiston Tribune regarding the pending Trump impeachment trial. Peterson opined that former President Donald Trump should be impeached. I believe there are serious constitutional, evidentiary, causation and other problems that cannot be overcome. Chief Justice John Roberts will not preside over the trial because he knows the U.S. Constitution does not provide for the impeachment of a private citizen.
Peterson was clear in his letter that the opinions expressed were his own and he stated such. Maybe he could have said it in the first part of his letter, but there was little doubt he was not speaking for the Nez Perce County Republican Party.
Is there not room under the big tent of the Nez Perce County Republican Party for those who may disagree with the majority? I would hope there is and that they back off from the effort to get Peterson to resign his office.
The answer to the question asked by Marty Trillhaase in his Thursday editorial is: No, the Nez Perce County GOP cannot afford to lose Peterson.
Steve Rice
Lewiston
Encouraged
I don’t wish to sound too political but the actions of our new president are like a breath of fresh air to someone suffering from anaphylactic shock.
Rather than leave positions unfilled where he couldn’t find a loyalist to fill the spot or whining about the “deep state,” our current president has made a point of selecting and appointing qualified appointees for the positions they are nominated to.
I know that the next two years will be hard due to Mitch McConnell and his ilk still trying as much as they can to obstruct real progress as they did for the past 12 years. But I’m confident that for the first time in years, the House and Senate will start putting the welfare of working Americans ahead of rich friends or major donors/lobbyists.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Biden’s orders
President Joe Biden’s order to the shutdown the Keystone XL pipeline project hurts America in many ways.
It hurts the economy and the environment. It cuts more than 10,000 jobs. It stops a payroll of more than $2.2 billion. It stops all the trickle-down jobs involved with supplying the project. Our economy needs these jobs.
Environmental problems will be out of our control as oil will be shipped overseas where there is no environmental control. So it becomes a bigger problem than here in the U.S., where almost all environmental rules are met or offenders are shut down.
The order to stop border control will again start costing the U.S. to house, feed, educate and provide medical care so they can go back home, then turn around and return to America.
Abel Workman
Weipp
Heavenly choices
A newspaper with two wise columns — John Rosemond and Dennis Prager?
We must be in heaven.
John Fazzari
Clarkston